Police searching for Pittsfield girl missing since Saturday

Roos Bajanth left her home on Columbus Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and hasn’t returned, police said. Authorities said she may be with a person she met online. Police do not know this person’s identity but said he is a male.

Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her Pittsfield home Saturday night and may have been seen Sunday in the Schenectady, N.Y., area, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Police are searching for 13-year-old Roos Bajanth who went missing from her Pittsfield home Saturday night, Nov. 7, 2020.

Roos is 5-foot-5 and weighs 90 pounds with brown skin, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She may be wearing a brown winter jacket, red shirt and possibly pajamas.

“Information suggests that Roos may have been in the Schenectady, N.Y., area earlier today, but whether she is still in that area remains part of the ongoing investigation,” the statement reads.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or who may have seen Roos or know of her whereabouts to call 911 or the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700, ext. 0.

