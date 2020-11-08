Rally celebrates VP-elect Harris as activists prepare to challenge Biden administration

“This one win is not going to dismantle systematic racism forever. It’s not like racism is over, let’s hug,” Cannon-Grant, who leads the organization Violence In Boston, said before the rally. “It’s like, they won — also we have a whole lot of work to continue to do to hold them accountable and make sure that they understand that people on the ground got them into that seat and that’s who they are entitled to."

“In this moment, we had something historic happen — and we can have the joy of that moment and also continue to fight for accountability,” Monica Cannon-Grant, a Boston organizer, told a crowd of about 50 people.

Boston was mostly quiet a day after the presidential race was called, but a group of activists held a Black Lives Matter rally outside City Hall Sunday morning to celebrate president-elect Joseph R. Biden’s win and assert that their work will continue.

Although there was a DJ playing songs celebrating Black identity from Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, the energy was more subdued than on Saturday, when hundreds took to the streets to celebrate Biden’s win. But the activists’ commitment had not diminished, those who attended and spoke said.

“We are not going to stop,” said Ashawn Dabney-Smal, 18, a Boston City Council candidate from Dorchester. “We can’t be complacent. The one thing we can’t lose is our voice.”

Speakers lauded the historic achievement of California Senator Kamala D. Harris, the first woman and the first woman of color to win the vice presidency.

“Black women have been working in this vineyard, working for this moment for generations,” said Tanisha Sullivan, president of the NAACP Boston Branch. “This stuff doesn’t just happen. It’s not Black-girl magic. Hard work, determination, perseverance, discipline: That’s how we got here."

Sullivan said what was most important was the “hope and promise” Harris brings for policy change, not the simple fact of her victory.

“This doesn’t matter if the policies stay the same," she told the crowd. "This doesn’t matter if economic justice does not rain down; this doesn’t matter if housing justice is not seen; this doesn’t matter if environmental justice doesn’t come; this does not matter if education justice doesn’t come. And it sure as hell don’t matter if racial justice doesn’t come.”

Black Lives Matter activist Daunasia Yancey, 28, said she felt the contrast between the joy of Saturday’s election results and the get-back-to-work attitude of Sunday: A tire on her car had been been slashed overnight, said Yancey, who previously faced a cyberattack due to her activism.

“We have to celebrate the battles, because otherwise we’ll fall underneath the misery of the reality of how hard life is," she said. "So I’m glad for yesterday. I’m glad for dancing in the street; I’m glad for celebrating getting Trump out of office.”

“And yes, [now] we’re getting struck with the reality immediately.”

