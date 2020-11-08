Mass. reports 1,809 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

COVID-19 caused more than 237,000 deaths in the US as of Sunday, and the disease has infected nearly 10 million Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The new cases brought the state’s total number of cases to 166,745 as of Sunday, according to the Department of Public Health. There are about 22,023 active cases in Massachusetts.

The coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts climbed to 9,923 Sunday, after the state reported 20 new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19, along with 1,809 new confirmed cases.

In Massachusetts, the seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 18 as of Friday. Since Oct. 15, that figure has ranged from 17 to 21 deaths, according to state data.

Other measures for the pandemic tracked by public health officials showed signs the coronavirus remained a threat.

The seven-day average positive rate, which is calculated from all molecular tests administered, was 2.3 percent Saturday, the state reported. That average has climbed over the course of the past month, up from 1.3 percent on Oct. 15.

About 6.7 million of those tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began, including 80,572 new tests as of Sunday, the state reported.

At hospitals, the state’s seven-day average number of COVID-19 patients reached 500 Saturday. That average has also shifted upward, and climbed from an average of 323 in mid-October.

