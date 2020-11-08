Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Waltham

A 33-year-old man was charged with murder Sunday for allegedly killing a Waltham man in his home on Halloween night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Forensic evidence led police to arrest Jonathan Galindo of Waltham in the fatal stabbing of 61-year-old Kevin Fitzgerald, officials said in a statement. Though Fitzgerald was unable to identify his attacker before he died from his injuries, investigators determined that Fitzgerald knew the suspect.

The victim called police from his home on Alder Street to report that he had been stabbed around 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to the statement. Fitzgerald, who was found alone inside the house, was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where he later died.