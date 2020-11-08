Trump’s defeat leaves America feeling lighter

Newspaper and cable news networks captured the spontaneous outpouring of joy that accompanied Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump, after the race was called Saturday morning, as America took to the streets.

That was the word more than one of my acquaintances used for how they felt this weekend, as the end of the Trump era began to sink in.

We had been primed to expect something else. Late last week, as I walked down Washington Street downtown, the scene smacked of foreboding. Businesses were being boarded up, preemptively. Police officers were out in riot gear, complete with batons. It was all a bid odd. Elections don’t end in riot gear. And this one hadn’t even been won by anyone at that stage.

We were a city, and a nation, living on an emotional edge.

But instead of riots, we had a national block party. We exhaled.

We felt lighter.

The election is over, but the challenges have probably only begun. Not surprisingly, Trump spent his weekend tweeting about dark conspiracies executed by unnamed enemies, and of legal challenges, with no legal basis given. I guess Trump will see us all in court, though he has no remotely plausible path to prevailing in this election. He’s done.

Biden’s victory didn’t come as much of a surprise. Yet the reaction to it was deeply telling. It reflected the deep emotional toll of the Trump years.

Trump’s was a presidency that began, you will recall, with an inaugural address that spoke of American carnage, and that pledged isolation. The darkness was right up front from the beginning and never lifted.

Trump’s reality-star narcissism was ever-present, his need to make everything about him. But his deep sense of cynicism was far more corrosive for the country.

He was the president who seldom seemed to venture to states he hadn’t carried — unless he owned a golf course there. He was a leader who blithely divided the world into people who loved him and people who hated him. If the middle ground was already disappearing from our politics, he obliterated it altogether.

And we felt that sense of disdain.

I was initially skeptical of Joe Biden’s candidacy. Good guy, too old, has probably missed his moment — that was essentially my assessment. His time as vice-president seemed to have been the capstone to a fine career.

I don’t think Biden could have won an election that was primarily a battle over his ideas, which are, when you get right down to it, a bit thin. But he was the ideal candidate for an election that was all about Trump.

He was a great candidate for a time when voters were seeking a way out of such profound polarization, and looking for a sense of hope. He was a perfect fit for an electorate that had grown weary of the sense that the country had become all about one guy.

Biden made a great move, of course, in picking Kamala Harris as his running mate. Her selection eloquently reflected the values of diversity and inclusion that this moment demands. And, as he put it, it offers a bridge to the future. That’s important, with a president-elect on the verge of turning 78.

Can Biden actually deliver on his promise of unity? I’m skeptical, and not just because Republicans have made obstruction central to their brand. Early in the campaign, especially, Biden sometimes seemed to speak wistfully of a Washington that is no more, a world where lawmakers were just part of one big, friendly club. (He knocked it off after getting assailed for speaking fondly of his relationships with former segregationists.)

Biden and Harris will navigate a world that’s nothing like that. Their supporters have high expectations. And as for the leadership of the GOP, most of them still won’t acknowledge that Biden has won. Oh, and we’re still in the midst of a pandemic.

But Trump is leaving, and America greeted that news with a giant exhalation that felt pent-up.

We’re lighter. For now, that’s more than enough.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.