Walsh congratulates Biden and Harris, says it’s time to get to work

With a large coalition of local elected officials behind him at City Hall, Walsh emphasized that Boston, like the rest of the country, is facing a mountain of work: a growing number of COVID-19 cases; lack of affordable housing; the effects of climate change; the need to repair and improve infrastructure; and the need to deal with inequities caused by systemic racism.

“We’re here to mark a historic moment for our country and our city,” Walsh said, praising Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “We all support them, and we will all be in their corner, whatever they need.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh congratulated President-elect Joe Biden in a press conference Sunday morning and urged unity as he listed the herculean tasks facing the city, and the rest of the country.

“We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past. We cannot afford to leave anyone out,” Walsh said.

Walsh and Biden have a history of mutual support: The former vice president spoke at Walsh’s second inauguration, calling him “a mayor who will never forget where he came from.” Walsh brushed off speculation that he may take a job with the Biden-Harris administration, however.

“There’s a lot of speculation about a lot of things,” Walsh said. “There’s a lot of people being tapped. He [Biden] can’t take everyone from Massachusetts to Washington with him. ... I’m just looking forward to working with this administration.”

Walsh noted that protests and celebrations in the city since the election have been calm. He thanked organizers and Boston police officers and said he looked forward to seeing another peaceful demonstration Sunday afternoon on City Hall Plaza. He also asked anyone celebrating in public to wear a mask and be careful.

City Council President Kim Janey said she had tears in her eyes as she watched Harris' acceptance speech with her granddaughter Saturday night. It was encouraging, she said, but America cannot “solve systemic racism in one election cycle.”

“There is no going back to normal," Janey said. "We refuse to go back. Our only option is to go better. This call for unity can only be realized when we work toward true freedom and justice for all, including those who have been left out of the American dream.”

