Can Joe and Mitch get it done?

That opening, recounted by McConnell in his memoir, “The Long Game,” initiated the second in a series of one-on-one tax and budget negotiations that produced agreements that rescued the government from imminent fiscal disaster while drawing mixed reviews from fellow Democrats.

WASHINGTON — In late July 2011, with an economy-shaking Treasury default only a few days away and Congress flailing, Senator Mitch McConnell received a Saturday phone call from Joe Biden, then the vice president.

President-elect Biden could be making a lot more of those phone calls in the years ahead.

Unless Democrats pick off two Senate seats in Georgia to be decided in runoff elections Jan. 5, Biden will have to navigate a Senate narrowly controlled by McConnell, who has happily turned the chamber into a graveyard for Democratic legislation. The likelihood of a Senate under Republican rule severely constrains Biden’s legislative and personnel agenda from the start, dashing the hopes of those anticipating a post-Donald Trump opening for bold initiatives on health care, taxes, and the environment and an administration populated by progressive icons.

Yet as much as anyone across the aisle, Biden — as garrulous as McConnell is aloof — has a close relationship with the Senate leader and a track record of working with him to strike bipartisan deals. The Kentuckian has described Biden not only as someone he liked but also as a man of his word who understands how congressional negotiations work and who knows how to give as well as take.

“He doesn’t waste time telling me why I am wrong,” McConnell said in a bipartisan parting tribute in 2016 as Biden presided over the Senate. “He gets down to brass tacks, and he keeps in sight the stakes. There’s a reason ‘Get Joe on the phone’ is shorthand for ‘Time to get serious’ in my office.”

Their ties have gone beyond business: McConnell attended the funeral of Biden’s son Beau Biden in 2015, and Biden spoke at McConnell’s government affairs center in Louisville, Ky.

“My memory is that they actually get along reasonably well,” said Rohit Kumar, who as deputy chief of staff to McConnell sat in on the three Biden-McConnell negotiations from 2010 to 2013. “They have a lot of respect for one another. It helps that they speak the same language. They are senators.”

But much has changed in the Senate in the four years since Biden left public office and even more in the decade since he left the chamber, where relations between the two parties are now bitter and hostile and McConnell has abandoned legislation in the single-minded pursuit of the confirmation of conservative judges. When Biden suggested during the campaign that he could work with his old friend, many Democratic senators scoffed and said McConnell would eat Biden’s lunch. And by Sunday afternoon, 24 hours after Biden had been declared the victor, McConnell still had yet to issue a statement congratulating the president-elect.

Biden’s allies say he is far from naive about the state of the Senate and McConnell’s track record. He was, after all, part of the Obama team whose initiatives were opposed in almost blanket fashion by a man who declared his chief objective was to make Obama a one-term president. McConnell’s deep-seated resistance peaked with the refusal to even consider Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016. But colleagues say that Biden is not the sort to surrender before the battle begins.

“Joe Biden is well aware that Mitch McConnell was an obstructionist who blocked most of the priorities of the Biden-Obama administration and who used his position to block a whole range of judicial nominees,” said Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, who occupies the seat previously held by Biden and is close to the incoming president. “But he also knows there are certain moments when you have to try.”

Democrats are not giving up on taking the majority and see the two Georgia seats as winnable in a culturally and demographically transforming state. But they say if they are stuck with McConnell as majority leader, the question of how he and Biden mesh is in many respects up to McConnell and what he determines is politically advantageous for him and his troops.

“Is this going to be the Mitch McConnell of one-term Obama threats, or is it going to be a different Mitch McConnell?” asked Senator Richard Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat. “I really don’t know.”

For now, McConnell is not talking, declining interviews during a delicate period when Trump has resisted the election results and control of the Senate remains unclear. Members of both parties and McConnell’s allies say he will be influenced by the contours of the 2022 election map and whether he wants to cement a legacy beyond the determined judicial push that placed more than 200 judges on the federal courts, including three Supreme Court justices. McConnell has recently declined to directly negotiate with Democrats at all, delegating pandemic talks to the Trump administration.

Another factor, senators say, will be how much control Trump tries to exert over Republican politics, whether he resorts to trolling Republicans to deter them from trying to reach agreements with the new administration. But with Trump gone from the White House, McConnell instantly becomes the most influential Republican in the capital, and he will want to use that influence.

With a razor-thin majority at best in a chamber that functions on consensus, McConnell is not all-powerful, and the slippage of just a few Republicans could complicate his life. If thwarted by McConnell, Biden is likely to try to put pressure on him by reaching out to more potentially amenable Republicans, beginning with Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and others in the party who have been frustrated by the lack of legislative activity in the chamber.













With the Senate focused on judges for much of the past four years, a backlog of bipartisan bills already exists on health care, among other issues. Although the scope of legislation would be much reduced under Republican control, senators said they could envision deals on public works projects, prescription drug costs, and some elements of immigration law, including extending protections for participants in the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program as well as the handling of visas for highly skilled workers.

All anticipate that the continuing response to the pandemic — both from a health and economic perspective — will dominate the legislative agenda for the foreseeable future.











































