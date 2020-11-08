‘Jeopardy!’ contestant thanked Trebek for teaching him English. Today he says he’s ‘overwhelmed with emotion’

A “Jeopardy!” contestant’s story of how he learned to speak English in part while watching late host Alex Trebek is poignant, as many are mourning the death of Trebek today.
The video of Thursday’s winner Burt Thakur, a project engineer from Palm Springs, California, has gone viral, with about 3.7 million views, as of Sunday afternoon. Thakur was brought to tears while telling Trebek how he impacted him.
“Here’s a true story, man ... I learned English because of you. My grandfather who raised me ... I used to sit on his lap and listen to you every day. So, it’s a pretty special moment for me, man. Thank you very much,” Thakur said on Thursday’s episode.
Advertisement
Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020
Days later on Sunday, Trebek died after his nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Thakur posted a tribute on Twitter saying “I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family.”
When with proud joy we lift Life's red wine up— Burt Thakur (@albertthakur) November 8, 2020
To drink deep of the mystic shining cup
And ecstasy through all our being leaps—
Death bows his head and weeps.
I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family. #Jeopardy #alextrebek @jeopardy pic.twitter.com/klFwYw9Cau
“Jeopardy!” shows can be taped ahead of their broadcast, but it is unclear when Thursday’s show was produced.
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.