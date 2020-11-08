‘Jeopardy!’ contestant thanked Trebek for teaching him English. Today he says he’s ‘overwhelmed with emotion’

A “Jeopardy!” contestant’s story of how he learned to speak English in part while watching late host Alex Trebek is poignant, as many are mourning the death of Trebek today.

The video of Thursday’s winner Burt Thakur, a project engineer from Palm Springs, California, has gone viral, with about 3.7 million views, as of Sunday afternoon. Thakur was brought to tears while telling Trebek how he impacted him.

“Here’s a true story, man ... I learned English because of you. My grandfather who raised me ... I used to sit on his lap and listen to you every day. So, it’s a pretty special moment for me, man. Thank you very much,” Thakur said on Thursday’s episode.