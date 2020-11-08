Parties gird for ferocious Georgia runoffs

That makes the Jan. 5 runoffs an unusual finale to a tempestuous campaign rocked by a deadly pandemic, a national reckoning on race, and an economic free-fall. The races will unfold in a rapidly diversifying state that has become a national bellwether, one whose votes split nearly evenly between Biden and Trump.

Republicans looking to turn the page on President Trump’s defeat shifted their attention to the runoffs, framing them as a last line of defense against a left-wing agenda. Democrats, seeking to capitalize on their momentum and celebratory mood, promoted the races as the best way to advance Biden’s policies.

Within minutes of Joe Biden becoming president-elect Saturday, top Democrats and Republicans raced to the front lines of 2020′s last battlefront: a pair of January Senate runoffs in Georgia where the country’s racial, economic, and cultural crosscurrents could help determine whether Democrats complete their takeover of Washington.

"I don't think it's possible to overstate how big these races are," said Nse Ufot, chief executive of the New Georgia Project, which focuses on mobilizing young voters of color.

After netting one Senate seat this week, Democrats need to flip two more to get to 50, which would give them effective control of the chamber because Vice President Kamala Harris could cast tie-breaking votes.

One of the races in Georgia pits Republican Senator David Perdue, a close Trump ally who drew accusations of racism when he mispronounced Harris’s name recently, against Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old investigative journalist and former House candidate.

The other contest is a special election that features Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp to fill a vacant seat, facing a challenge from pastor Raphael Warnock, who would be the first elected Black Democratic senator from the Deep South. Runoffs are triggered in Georgia when no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Behind the scenes, both sides are already plotting strategy. Advisers to Biden and Senate minority leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, have been in touch about the campaign, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private interactions.

But questions remain about how engaged Biden and his campaign operation will be in the races, which will overlap with Biden's transition to the White House. Diving deep into a polarizing showdown could complicate his bid to bring the country together after a divisive election.

What's more, a strategic defeat two weeks before his inauguration could weaken Biden politically. Some close Biden allies suggested Biden and his team should move cautiously when it comes to, as one of them put it, "chasing the white whales."

But other supporters insisted the Georgia races must be a top priority for Biden's operation, even if he is not the public face of the campaign. From Cabinet appointments to Supreme Court nominations to legislation to international treaties, the difference between a Republican and Democratic Senate could determine the fate of his agenda.

Senator Christopher Coons, a Delaware Democrat who is a close Biden friend, said he has already received texts from a family member in Georgia expecting legions of Democratic foot soldiers for the runoffs. “They’ve got the guest room ready,” Coons said. “I think you’ll see a lot of engagement.”

A Biden aide said recently that it was too soon to discuss his team's specific plans, but that there was no reason not to engage aggressively in Georgia. The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity because the individual was not authorized to speak publicly.

The races are expected to draw record sums of cash, a flood of TV commercials, and large armies of surrogates, as well as get-out-the-vote operations fine-tuned to deal with the dual challenge of running during the holiday season and a coronavirus outbreak. Democrat Stacey Abrams, who in 2018 came close to winning the Georgia governor’s mansion, is encouraging voters to request absentee ballots, and Democrats probably will lean heavily on the network and strategy she developed in her gubernatorial race.

Each side is also seeking to apply the lessons learned during a presidential election in which Biden and Trump fought to a near draw in Georgia. Biden led Trump by two-tenths of a percentage point and ballots will be recounted, according to the secretary of state.

Few states embody the forces charging the country’s political and social debates the way Georgia does. It was in Georgia where Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black jogger, was fatally shot by a white former police officer, fueling months of nationwide street protests. It was the home of the late civil rights icon John Lewis.

Georgia was also the state where the first open supporter of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, Marjorie Taylor Greene, won a seat in Congress. Greene has made racist statements at a time when many Black Americans feel the GOP has become more hospitable to white supremacists.

In general, the state’s political geography is a microcosm of the nation’s political landscape. Trump was propelled in Georgia, as he was across the country, by strong support from white and rural voters, while Biden performed strongly among suburban voters and with Black Americans and city dwellers. A growing Latino population in the state also worked in Democrats' favor, mirroring broader trends across the Sun Belt.



































































