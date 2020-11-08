The GOP can redeem itself, beginning in Massachusetts

GOP leaders have stood by while the president praised and emboldened white supremacists, delegitimized the election, and made a deadly pandemic far deadlier. More generally, the Republican Party has associated itself with the QAnon conspiracy theory, denied climate change, and adopted voter suppression as its main election strategy. Trump may soon be gone, but Trumpism still looms. In conservative states especially, it will be difficult for Republicans to extricate themselves from this movement. But here in Massachusetts, and in several other states where the GOP has a tradition of moderation, Republicans can show there is still another path. They can and must repudiate every element of Trumpism. This is their only viable option, both morally and politically.

As the Democratic Party drifts to the left at the national level and in the Bay State, there is room for Republicans to seize the center. But they can claim that political middle only by denouncing Trump and a brand of politics that revolves around cruelty and conspiracy theories.

This should matter for Democrats, too. Because America’s only real way forward as a country is with a politics in which both parties affirm some very basic values: a commitment to democratic institutions, free elections with robust protections for the right to vote, trust in science. The Republican Party needs to declare that these are not partisan issues. It shouldn’t take any special courage to defend democracy, decency, and the rule of law, but that is the political climate we’re in. If there is anywhere that Republicans can stand up for those ideals, it is here in Massachusetts.

Kevin O’Connor’s Senate run shows what will happen in statewide elections if the Republicans fail to reject Trumpism. O’Connor defended many of Trump’s policies and blamed the pandemic on “the communist Chinese party.” It amounted to a blowout loss. Ed Markey defeated him by 33 points. Only three major-party candidates for the Senate appear to have fared worse than O’Connor: Democrats in Wyoming, West Virginia, and Nebraska. If Republicans don’t try to run toward the center in Massachusetts, they will become like Democrats in Wyoming, consigned to irrelevance.

Yet the state’s most popular political leader is a Republican: Governor Charlie Baker. Baker has been willing to criticize Trump publicly, as when Trump waged baseless attacks on mail-in voting and refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. (Baker’s recent admission that he blanked his own presidential ballot was thus a disappointing show of weakness.) Baker’s approval ratings are much higher among Democrats than among Republicans. In a UMass Lowell poll completed in May, 87 percent of registered Democrats in Massachusetts approved of Baker, versus 65 percent of registered Republicans. Those same Republicans gave Trump 89 percent approval ratings.

What does that tell us? If Baker wishes to run for another term in 2022, he could face a vigorous challenge from the right in the Republican primary. If the party doesn’t veer to the center, it will excise the only leaders who can actually win statewide elections.

Massachusetts Republicans could draw strength from their party’s own history. In the 1950s and 1960s, the party had liberal, moderate, and conservative factions. Among its members: Edward Brooke, who was an advocate of civil rights legislation as the state’s attorney general, though often a centrist on issues of government spending. Brooke, who was Black, ran for reelection in 1964. At the Republican National Convention that year, the party nominated the archconservative Barry Goldwater for president. Brooke felt like an outcast. That November, President Lyndon Johnson defeated Goldwater in a landslide. It was the first time in history that every New England state voted Democratic for president. And yet Brooke won reelection by 800,000 votes; he went on to win a US Senate seat in 1966. Senator Brooke would lead the fight against President Richard Nixon’s first two Supreme Court nominees, both of whom had records of opposing school desegregation. Brooke eventually became the first Republican senator to call for Nixon’s resignation. For these strong stands, he remained popular among Bay State voters.

It is a lesson today’s Massachusetts Republicans ought to heed. To find their way back to relevance, they need to embrace the center and reject the national party’s odious politics.

Jason Sokol is a professor of history at the University of New Hampshire and the author of “All Eyes Are Upon Us: Race and Politics From Boston to Brooklyn.”