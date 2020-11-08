National Student Essay Competition winners announced

Students in grades six through university across the United States recently participated in a National Student Essay Competition inspired by The Boston Globe’s #FreePress editorial response campaign in 2018 to President Trump’s assault on the news media.

The project was funded by the McCarthey Family Foundation, endorsed and supported by The Boston Globe, the Boston Globe Foundation, Westminster College of Salt Lake City, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, and the News Leaders Association.

A distinguished Honorary Advisory Committee played a key role in launching the Competition and a notable Jury selected the winners in each of three categories. Participating newspapers took precious time to publicize the Competition and encourage readers to submit essays while reporting on the growing pandemic.