Former federal employee warns: Trump order on civil servants spells disaster

The catalog of examples illuminating how Donald Trump’s presidency has undermined the federal government’s ability to perform its role competently and responsibly — including, perhaps most prominently, his forcing the COVID-19 crisis to be mishandled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and other agencies — is long and notorious. But he’s not finished yet.
As the Nov. 1 editorial “Civil servants in Trump’s crosshairs” highlights, Trump has embarked on yet another insidious effort to extract fealty rather than forthrightness, this time from career employees in the many executive branch departments. As the editorial points out, the president’s recent order would subject tens of thousands of workers who now have civil service protections to immediate dismissal if they express views that don’t sufficiently kowtow to the administration’s line.
Advertisement
I served as a career federal Labor Department attorney for 39 years, through Republican and Democratic administrations. No edict from any president that I can recall comes close to compromising the integrity and professionalism of federal employees as this one would, if implemented as planned. Employees who previously were expected to express their considered judgment on issues large and small, in support of the mission of their agency, would face potential dismissal if their views diverge from those the president considers palatable.
With any president, that’s a policy fraught with peril. With this president, it spells disaster for governmental responsibility and effectiveness — and all of us will suffer the consequences.
Michael Felsen
Jamaica Plain
The writer concluded his career with the federal government as the Labor Department’s New England regional solicitor, from 2010 to 2018.