Former federal employee warns: Trump order on civil servants spells disaster

The catalog of examples illuminating how Donald Trump’s presidency has undermined the federal government’s ability to perform its role competently and responsibly — including, perhaps most prominently, his forcing the COVID-19 crisis to be mishandled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and other agencies — is long and notorious. But he’s not finished yet.

As the Nov. 1 editorial “Civil servants in Trump’s crosshairs” highlights, Trump has embarked on yet another insidious effort to extract fealty rather than forthrightness, this time from career employees in the many executive branch departments. As the editorial points out, the president’s recent order would subject tens of thousands of workers who now have civil service protections to immediate dismissal if they express views that don’t sufficiently kowtow to the administration’s line.