Home of the Week: Mio opens it doors to renters steps from Weymouth train station

Rent Studios ($1,900), one bedroom and one bath (from $1,960 to $2,067), two bedrooms and two baths (from $2,145 to $2,405), and three bedrooms and two baths ($3,210)

Year built 2020

Utilities Residents are responsible for electric, water, sewer, and gas

Pets $50 fee for a dog, $30 for a cat monthly. Maximum two pets per apartment. There are breed restrictions, as well as a 100-pound weight limit.

Bicycle storage Complimentary

Parking Garage space is $175 a month. Open-air parking is first-come, first-served and has electric vehicle charging stations.

The doors are now open at the Mio, a Weymouth apartment complex that can save some residents $2 a day — that’s what it costs to park at the MBTA’s South Weymouth commuter rail station — because it takes less than three minutes to walk from the complex to the train station.

The proximity to public transportation is one of the perks offered in a complex that leases studios up to condo-like units with three bedrooms and two baths. The development, by John M. Corcoran & Co. and Marcus Partners, also includes 6,000 square feet of retail space. One building is complete; the other two are scheduled for delivery in January and April.

The model featured here is a third-floor one-bedroom unit of about 715 square feet. It can best be envisioned as two parallel lines where one houses the public spaces, and the other is the private home. Stepping inside via the keyless, smartphone-enabled entry, one views a closet on the right, and to the left is the kitchen, where the cabinetry forms a U shape, making one feel as if it is offering a welcoming embrace.

The kitchen has white quartz counters, a backsplash of white subway tiles in a herringbone design, and two levels of cabinetry with a melamine façade. There is an electric stove, and a sink is embedded in one leg of the U, positioned so it looks out to what is essentially an open floor plan area. The appliances, which include a dishwasher, are stainless steel. Sleek pendant lights hang over the counter.

The room flows to a dining area with space for four at a narrow table and ends in a living area plumped down next to the wide, muntin-less casement windows. The unit features manufactured hardwood flooring in a planked design.

A door on the right side of the living area connects to the second parallel line: the bedroom suite. It starts with the 141-square-foot carpeted bedroom, where two windows provide a generous helping of natural light. The room flows into a walk-through closet before a door opens into the full bath.

The shower-only bathroom has porcelain tile flooring, a cultured-marble single vanity with a mirrored backsplash, and a tile shower surround. There is a linen closet near the shower, and on the opposite side of the bathroom sits the washer/dryer closet.

Moving into the Mio means access to a fitness room and a top-floor community room with a beer tap, Ping-Pong table, kitchen area, and television lounge. Abutting the community room is a roof deck with two fire pits, lounge seating, and a dining area. Also, there is a dog run, pet grooming station, and remote office space with business-class Wi-Fi.

Mio is a smoke-free community, and some of the bigger units come with balconies.

Tenant services include 24-hour package acceptance, door-to-door trash service, around-the-clock maintenance service, on-site management, Nest thermostats, and complimentary Wi-Fi in public spaces.

For more information, contact the Mio leasing office at mioweymouth.com or 781-337-3232.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

