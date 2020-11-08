Alex Smith experiences other side of awful injury

Sunday, in the first quarter of the Washington Football Team’s 23-20 loss to the Giants, Smith was the one standing in a trance at the 30-yard line as emotions rushed over him, while starting quarterback Kyle Allen was carted off the same way after the same type of play near the same spot on FedEx Field.

It was only two years ago when Alex Smith was the one sitting in the cart, his leg wrapped in an air cast and his head buried in his hands as he grimaced in pain. Who disappeared in the stadium tunnel, never knowing when — or if — he might get to run back out of it.

“You snap in and get your helmet, getting ready to roll, and then all of a sudden you see them bring out the air cast and the cart,” Smith recalled. “And I know that routine well.”

Allen had his ankle dislocated (with a small fracture) on a first-quarter sack by New York safety Jabrill Peppers, who barreled into Allen as he scrambled, whipping his leg back as he fell to the ground. An MRI exam taken Monday should determine the extent of the injury and whether surgery is needed, according to a Washington Post source.

Peppers was penalized for roughing the passer, but Washington coach Ron Rivera defended the play afterward. Peppers said he intended no harm and apologized to Allen.

Smith led a second-half comeback that gave Washington a chance to tie the game or take the lead late, but he threw three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter.

“As I told the players, we’ll learn from this,” Rivera said. “First, we’ll learn you can’t spot teams 20 points in a half and expect to give yourself a fair chance to win. But the way that they came back and played in the second half was indicative of who this football team can be, in my opinion.”

Daniel Jones has one team figured, at least

If only Daniel Jones could play Washington every week.

Despite being sacked five times, Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. It was just the second time in Jones’s 22 NFL games he didn’t have a turnover, both coming at Washington.

“That’s been a focus of mine: I obviously know the importance of holding on to the ball,” Jones said. “We were able to protect it today, and that was a big advantage for us.”

Jones is 4-0 against Washington as a pro, and 1-16 against everyone else, dropping 16 straight following a career-opening comeback victory at Tampa Bay.

Veteran Giants receiver Golden Tate was a healthy scratch and didn’t travel with the team to Landover, Md., days after shouting into a TV camera during Monday’s loss to Tampa Bay, “Throw me the ball!” The 31-year-old’s wife, Elise, went on social media the following day to complain that her husband was being underutilized despite being open.

Jones completed passes to 10 players, including Mack, who wouldn’t have played if Tate were in uniform.

“Austin did a great job stepping up and made a lot of plays for us,” Jones said. “He’s someone you can trust to be in the right spot.”

Coach Joe Judge had a long talk with Tate this week and told reporters the situation was handled internally.

Ups and downs

⋅ Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo tied a franchise record by making a 59-yard field goal at the end of the first half, a low line drive between the uprights which sparked a wild celebration with teammates at midfield. Josh Scobee held the team record alone since 2010, when he hit a 59-yarder to beat Indianapolis. Lambo’s day, however, ended sour ― he missed an extra point that proved costly in a 27-25 loss to Houston, the Jaguars failing to convert a tying 2-point try with 1:30 to play, and hurt his hip attempting an onside kick. Lambo missed a month earlier this season with the hip injury, a period in which the team rolled through four potential replacements.

⋅ By opting for Garrett Gilbert after veteran Andy Dalton and rookie Ben DiNucci, the Cowboys started a third different quarterback in a three-game span for the first time since 1994, when Troy Aikman, former coach Jason Garrett, and Rodney Peete did it. The Cowboys won all three of those games. Although Dallas almost pulled a huge upset on Pittsburgh, they lost a fourth straight game since Dak Prescott was lost for the season.

⋅ Former Patriots punter Ryan Allen averaged 40 yards net on eight punts for Tennessee, his first action after being signed by the Titans on Saturday. He won a five-player tryout to replaced three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, who went on injured reserve with a wrist injury. Allen also took over Kern’s duties as a holder on extra points and field goals — his former New England teammate, Stephen Gostkowski, hit a 40-yard field goal and was 3-for-3 on extra points in a 24-17 win against Chicago.

⋅ Philip Rivers was 25 of 43 with 227 yards and one interception in Indianapolis’s home loss to Baltimore, leaving him 4 yards short of passing Dan Marino (61,361) for fifth on the NFL’s career regular-season passing list.

⋅ Eleven NFL teams entered Week 9 with two or fewer losses: Arizona, Baltimore, Buffalo, Green Bay, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Tennessee, plus New Orleans and Tampa Bay, which played Sunday night in one of three meetings this week between one- or two-loss teams. Seattle and Indianapolis lost to Buffalo and Baltimore, respectively, while the Cardinals fell to three-loss Miami.