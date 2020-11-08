Here’s when and where the Revolution will open the MLS playoffs

The Revolution will host the Montreal Impact Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the play-in round of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Major League Soccer announced Sunday after the Revolution lost to Philadelphia.

New England is3-1-0 against Montreal this season, including three straight victories, the latest of which was Oct. 14. The Revs are 12-10-3 against Montreal all time. This year’s playoff clash will mark the teams' first postseason matchup.