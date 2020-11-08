fb-pixel
Here’s when and where the Revolution will open the MLS playoffs

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated November 8, 2020, 18 minutes ago
New England Revolution's Henry Kessler, center, celebrates with teammates Teal Bunbury, left, and Brandon Bye, front right, after a goal against Montreal in a September matchup in Foxborough.
New England Revolution's Henry Kessler, center, celebrates with teammates Teal Bunbury, left, and Brandon Bye, front right, after a goal against Montreal in a September matchup in Foxborough.Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Revolution will host the Montreal Impact Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the play-in round of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Major League Soccer announced Sunday after the Revolution lost to Philadelphia.

New England is3-1-0 against Montreal this season, including three straight victories, the latest of which was Oct. 14. The Revs are 12-10-3 against Montreal all time. This year’s playoff clash will mark the teams' first postseason matchup.

