Hey Patriots fans, times are tough, but at least you don’t root for the Jets

No fun falling to 2-5, no fun being shut out of even one offensive touchdown in a first quarter this year, no fun riding a four-game losing streak into a nationally televised Monday night football game against the Jets. The 0-8 Jets. The one NFL franchise that ostensibly aims to win Super Bowls but seems to exist for nothing else than to remind the rest of the football world they could always have it worse.

Halfway through the 2020 season, Patriots fans find themselves lost in this strange and foreign NFL land, a 100-yard nightmare where quarterback play is inconsistent, division games are no longer a gimme, and wins of any variety are painfully hard to come by. Life on the other side of NFL success isn’t much fun, not after two decades of running roughshod over the AFC East, coasting regularly into the playoffs, and securing six championships along the way.

So here it is Pats fans: This may be bad, but at least you don’t root for the Jets.

Because as bad as this season feels, as disappointing as this team is, as frustrating as it can be to see roster deficiencies each and every week, Jets fans still have it worse. Jets fans have always had it worse. And even if the Jets somehow break out of their season-long funk and secure what — unbelievably — appears to be the most winnable game left on their schedule, they will forever and always still have it worse.

To be a devoted Jets fan is to understand sports misery to its deepest, most soul-crushing level, to be schooled in that enduring definition of insanity in which you continue to believe that something, someone somewhere will turn the Jets' fortunes around only to be reminded over and over again that nothing in Jets land ever changes. Owner Woody Johnson’s reign of error is going on its 20th year, yet never has it felt as bad as this. The Jets are the team that hired Adam Gase from Miami rather than being the Miami team that hired Brian Flores from New England.

“The Jets as a franchise, really, I do believe this, if it can go wrong it will go wrong,” CBS studio analyst Phil Simms said this week. Simms may have earned his playing chops with the Giants, but since getting drafted to the NFL out of his Kentucky home, he’s lived in the shadow of the New Jersey stadium the Giants and Jets share. Week in and week out he watches every NFL team, and the misfortune of the Jets never fails to astound.

“When you get in the state of where they’re at, the team and roster just hit rock bottom,” he said. “You’ve just got to fight your way out of it. You need some luck too and all that. It’s a tough turnaround.”

The Jets have spent decades trying, but so far, nothing. The high point is still Joe Namath’s guaranteed Super Bowl win in 1969. Yet for all the indignity since, from the infamous Butt Fumble to the Mo Lewis hit that launched the Tom Brady era, from the Rich Kotite years of ineptitude to the painful era of Bill Belichick wannabe Eric Mangini, from watching Darrelle Revis win a title with the Patriots or seeing Curtis Martin fail to be able to win one in New York, it has never been this bad.

The 1996 Kotite Jets also started 0-8, but won at Arizona in Week 9. It would be their only victory of the season, and the 1-15 record got Kotite fired. The Jets memorably hired Bill Parcells, whose breakup with the Patriots franchise he’d just led to the Super Bowl included his memorably stated desire to be able to shop for the groceries if he was going to cook the dinner.

Yet not even the great Parcells could change the rotting foundation of the Jets. Just like those who came before him — Kotite or Pete Carroll — couldn’t. Just like those who came after — Al Groh, Herm Edwards, Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles — couldn’t. Just like the one who is there now — Adam Gase — can’t. Is it any wonder Belichick, twice named head coach of the franchise, never actually coached a game for them? He wanted no part of that mess.

Of course this is little comfort to the current Pats fan who doesn’t quite know how to process such a disappointing mess of a season, one Simms, like most Pats fans, didn’t want to believe was coming.

“I just figured that the Patriots would find a way to work this out and I believed and I believed and I saw the first three games and I said, ‘I believe,’ and then I’m like, ‘oh wow,’ ” he said. “I’ve watched them every week, and what I realize is that their margin of error for winning and losing is so slim that they have to almost play perfect. Last week was a great example. I watched the game very closely, they did everything they could on both sides of the ball, Cam Newton literally almost played a perfect game, throwing it on time, hitting guys when they were open, running the ball well.

“Not just good, but almost perfect. And ‘almost’ comes down to the fumble.”

The sort of fumble, by Newton as he was driving for a game-winning score, that felt utterly Jets-like. The sort of “almost” that has defined the Jets for so long.

Just look at Sam Darnold, the latest potential franchise quarterback to learn he works for a franchise that has no idea what it’s doing, his failure in the wake of Mark Sanchez or Geno Smith or anyone else you can name as much a reflection on the employer as on the employee.

Speaking to reporters Monday Darnold said, “We’ve just got to win one. If we win one, who knows?”

Oh Sam. Jets fans know. These may be strange times in New England, but it’s par for the course with the Jets.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.