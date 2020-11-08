Incredibly, something is missing with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Brady and the Bucs got blown out by the Saints on Sunday night, 38-3. The Bucs could have assumed the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win, but instead dropped to 6-3 and the No. 5 seed with Sunday’s massive dud.

Yet something stinks with the Buccaneers right now. The mixture is off.

Tom Brady has everything he could possibly want in Tampa — his favorite receivers, control of the playbook, unlimited access for his personal trainer.

The game was supposed to be a duel between two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and the big unveiling of Antonio Brown as the Bucs try to march toward a Super Bowl. Instead it was an utter humiliation for Brady.

He threw two interceptions in the first half and could barely gain a first down as the Saints raced out to a 31-0 halftime lead, the first time Brady ever trailed by that much at halftime in 333 career games. Brady finished the game with three interceptions, the first time he did so since 2011 against Buffalo.

And his connection with Brown, the talented but troubled receiver who was playing just his second NFL game in 22 months, was a big dud. Brown had just five passes thrown his way, catching three of them for 31 yards. Brown’s best play came as a defender, when he knocked the ball out of the hands of Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins to prevent an interception.

Brady didn’t have much to say in a four-minute postgame press conference. He wasn’t asked about his first game with Brown.

“Everyone’s got to do a lot better, and it starts with me,” Brady said.

No one should have expected the Brady-Brown connection to explode right away, or for the Bucs’ offense to click instantly with a lot of moving parts. But certainly more could have been expected than that. Brady went three-and-out on his first four possessions, and threw an interception on his fifth. Brady’s 40.4 passer rating was the third-lowest of his 21-year career.

For a team loaded with stars, something sure seems off with the Bucs right now. They barely escaped with a 25-23 win over the woeful Giants a week ago, then were run off the field by the Saints Sunday night.

The performance of the Bucs’ offense is especially disconcerting, because they are loaded with stars — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and now Brown. Yet the passing game was non-functional Sunday night. Brady was heaving the ball out of desperation midway through the second quarter and was missing receivers by 20 yards. After halftime, they got first-and-goal at the 1 and couldn’t score a touchdown. The sure-handed Gronk also dropped a touchdown.

It’s possible the Saints just have Brady’s number. They defeated him in Week 1, 34-23, and forced two interceptions, including a pick-6. Five of Brady’s seven interceptions this year have come against the Saints.

Tom Brady sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich late in Sunday's loss. Jason Behnken/Associated Press

But it wasn’t just the Bucs’ offense that struggled. Their defense was out of position and unprepared all night. Brees carved up the Bucs with three touchdown passes in the first half, hitting 11 different receivers. The only time the Saints didn’t score a point in the first half was when Jared Cook fumbled on the 1.

When a team gets its doors blown off so badly on both sides of the ball, the first place to look is coaching. What, exactly, did head coach Bruce Arians do in practice this week? Why were they so poorly prepared? The Bucs didn’t have any disruptions last week, but played like they hadn’t practiced in a month.

But perhaps Arians isn’t totally to blame. Because the more the season wears on, the more Arians has lost control of this team to Brady.

Brady gets to pick his own players, successfully lobbying the Bucs to acquire Gronkowski and Brown, whom Arians was staunchly against signing in March. Brady gets to pick his own plays — both Peyton Manning and Cris Collinsworth recently noted that the Bucs’ are now using many of Brady’s favorite plays with the Patriots that previously weren’t in Arians’s playbook. Brady also gets total access for his trainer and body guru, Alex Guerrero, who was seen wearing Bucs gear and walking with Brady off the field and toward the locker room during the NBC pregame show on Sunday night.

Brady famously didn’t get much of that power in New England. “I don’t make any personnel decisions,” he said last year after Brown got released. And the issue of Guerrero’s access became a major wedge between Brady and Bill Belichick, with the coach taking away Guerrero’s seat on the team plane and sideline access in 2017.

Perhaps Belichick was on to something with his tough-love, no-nonsense approach with Brady. Despite the loss, the Bucs still are on a favorable path to the playoffs and have plenty of time to work things out. But by pulling a power play with Brown, and with the playbook, has Brady undermined Arians’s ability to lead his team? To flip the age-old question, is Brady the GM hurting Brady the quarterback?

Sunday night was a good illustration of why Brady believed the Bucs needed Brown. Their offense entered the game ranked No. 4 in points and 14th in yards, but has been inconsistent. Gronk looks slow. Godwin has been hurt and played Sunday with a splint on his hand. Evans is having by far the worst statistical season of his career as his connection with Brady has not yet clicked. Brown, if he is anything close to what he was in Pittsburgh, is a difference-maker.

But not yet — not by a long shot, as Sunday’s blowout proved. Brady has everything he could want with the Bucs, but the mixture is definitely off right now.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.