Kansas City keeps up with Carolina, Patrick Mahomes just good enough for another win

The Chiefs (8-1) were left clinging to the lead when Christian McCaffrey, just back from his ankle injury, scored from a yard out with 1:26 to go. The Panthers' onside kick was recovered by Kansas City, but they used their three timeouts to get the ball back, and Teddy Bridgewater’s 23-yard pass to Curtis Samuel with 9 seconds remaining gave them hope.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Carolina, 33-31, on Sunday when Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play.

Carolina (3-6) tried to get a bit closer with a pass to McCaffrey, but the incompletion brought on Slye, who had plenty of leg with the wind behind him. His kick dropped just outside the uprights, though.

Slye also missed a 65-yard attempt late in a 27-24 loss to New Orleans in Week 7.

McCaffrey finished with 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another score. Bridgewater threw for 310 yards and two scores, with Samuel catching nine balls for 105 yards and the other score.

Kelce had 10 catches for 159 yards and Hill had nine for 113 and a pair of scores, helping the pass-happy Chiefs climb out of an early 14-3 hole and head into their bye with a bunch of new milestones and a big surge of momentum.

The win was the 230th for Andy Reid, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for fifth most in NFL history. It was the 23rd straight game the Chiefs have scored at least 23 points, breaking their own NFL record, and Mahomes beat Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s mark for fewest games to 100 career touchdown passes. Mahomes did it in 40 games, Marino needed 44.

Titans 24, Bears 17 — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes and banged-up Tennessee (6-2) never trailed in Nashville, staying atop the AFC South going into Thursday’s showdown against Indianapolis. Cornerback Desmond King returned a fumble 63 yards for a TD days after the 2018 All-Pro was acquired from the Chargers. Nick Foles made it interesting for Chicago (5-4) with a pair of TD passes within the final 5:06, but the Bears dropped a third straight despite coming up with three sacks and holding the NFL’s fifth-best offense to a season-low 228 yards, nearly 180 below average. Tennessee sacked Foles three times and recovered two fumbles.

Ravens 24, Colts 10 — After Gus Edwards’s 1-yard plunge gave Baltimore (6-2) the lead midway through the third quarter, Lamar Jackson sealed a 10th straight road win with a 9-yard TD run that both gave the Ravens a record 31st straight 20-point game and dealt Indianapolis (5-3) its first home loss of the season. Down, 10-7, at halftime, Baltimore came out after the break in the no-huddle and proceeded to run 32 of the next 36 offensive plays, taking control. It converted a Colts turnover into a touchdown in each half. Jackson was 19 of 23 with 170 yards and ran 13 times for 58 yards. Baltimore ran for 110, its 31st straight topping the 100-yard mark.

Falcons 34, Broncos 27 — Matt Ryan took advantage of a thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and Atlanta (3-6) held a big lead against visiting Denver (3-5) to improve to 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris. The Falcons converted six of seven third downs in the first half and led, 27-6, entering the final period. One week after throwing three fourth-quarter touchdowns to shock the Chargers, Drew Lock threw for two more and ran for a 10-yard score, but couldn’t muster an equalizer after taking the ball back in the final minute. Lock’s interception midway through the fourth set up a Todd Gurley 4-yard scoring run that proved the winning points.

Giants 23, Washington 20 — Daniel Jones didn’t turn over the ball for just the second time in 22 career games, and New York (2-7) won in Landover, Md., completing a season sweep of Washington (2-6). Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a season-high 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. The Giants survived a couple of fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced Kyle Allen late in the first quarter after Allen’s left leg bent the wrong way on a sack by Jabril Peppers. (Allen was placed in an air cast and carted off.) Smith threw for 325 yards and his first touchdown since his own gruesome leg injury in November 2018, but threw two of his three interceptions in the final 2:18 to end the threat.

Vikings 34, Lions 20 — In Minneapolis, Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading Minnesota (3-5), which also got three Kirk Cousins touchdown passes — two to tight end Irv Smith Jr. It was a second straight turnover-free performance for Cousins, but the star was Cook, who has 478 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage in two games since missing one with a groin injury. Matthew Stafford completed 16 straight passes in the first half for Detroit (3-5) despite not practicing all week due to coronavirus exposure protocols, but threw two interceptions in the third quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion after taking a knee to the head during a fourth-quarter sack.

Texans 27, Jaguars 25 — Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 (to Brandin Cooks) and 77 yards, the latter to Will Fuller appearing to come after the play clock expired, and Houston (2-6) won its sixth straight against host Jacksonville (1-7). The Jaguars finally held an opponent to fewer than 30 points and had a chance to tie it late, but rookie Jake Luton’s 2-point conversion pass to DJ Chark landed at his feet. Chark finished with seven catches for 146 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, but had a costly drop. Luton, a sixth-round draft pick making his NFL debut in place of Gardner Minshew, scrambled for 13 yards to make it a two-point game with 1:39 remaining. He threw for 304 yards in his debut.