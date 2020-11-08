Medway boys’ soccer clinches unbeaten season in win vs. Norton

Senior Troy Newman moved from center back to the forward line, and took advantage by scoring the final goal of an abbreviated 2020 season as Medway rolled through the visiting Lancers, 5-1, to finish 8-0-2.

In the closing minutes of Sunday’s regular-season finale for the Medway boys' soccer team, the Mustangs made a rare position change in their Tri-Valley League matchup against Norton.

“When you see 18 kids rooting for their friend to accomplish something and he does it — it’s awesome,” said first-year coach Chris Borden.

After spending four years as an assistant, Borden took the helm in September. He had quite the act to follow; the Mustangs entered 2020 as the defending Division 3 South champion before falling to Belchertown in the state final under Neill Brandon.

In 2020, an unbeaten record is about as big a success as a rookie coach could expect. But Borden also appreciated what the season taught him about developing a positive team culture.

“I think I learned a lot about trying to find different ways to motivate people, [and] trying to find different ways to put people in the best possible position to succeed,” Borden said.

Throughout the year, Borden was inspired by his team’s resilience.

Medway won’t play for any sort of postseason title this fall, but to Borden, the year felt special.

“Once they figured out [that] all we can do is go undefeated, beat our big rivals, and have a good time doing it — I think they really embraced that.” he said.

Four seniors (Newman, Danny MacDonald, Cam Carpenter and Christian Perugini) found the scoreboard in Sunday’s triumph, with sophomore Marco Perugini adding another goal.

Christian Perugini finished his final season with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Borden applauded the team-wide success, which meant even more when Medway’s practices were limited due to the pandemic. “That unspoken connection these guys have really benefitted us,” he said.

Hopkinton 3, Bellingham 1 — The Hillers secured an unbeaten home record behind two goals from Owen Schnur and one from Sam Vasington in the Tri-Valley League win.

Girls' soccer

Hopkinton 3, Bellingham 0 — Gabi Ciri, Brooke Birtwhistle and Lexy Trendel each contributed a goal for the Hillers in the Tri-Valley League win over the Blackhawks.

North Reading 2, Pentucket 0 — With two goals from Jenna DiNapoli and Maddie DiNapoli, the Hornets defended home field against the Sachems.