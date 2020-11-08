Patriots will be missing three key defensive starters for Jets game

Gilmore will miss his second straight game, while Bentley and Guy will miss their first games of the season. Both players exited last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills early because of injuries.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) all will be unavailable against the New York Jets, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots will be without three key members of their defense Monday night.

Without Gilmore, New England’s secondary remains stacked with J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Joejuan Williams.

The Patriots have considerably less depth at linebacker and defensive tackle. Without Bentley, they’ll have to rely on a trio of rookies in Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, and Cassh Maluia. Without Guy, they have Adam Butler, Byron Cowart, Carl Davis, who is questionable with a concussion, and Nick Thurman, who was recently signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

“The mindset of just the whole thing, not just the D-line, is just next-man-up,” Thurman said Saturday. “We all believe in each other. We all work extremely hard to prepare for the games. We know that the proof is in the pudding. We have a tradition here, so whoever that we put out there is expected and has the expectation to just bring 100 percent to the field.”

A total of 14 Patriots remain questionable. Tight end Dalton Keene is among those considered questionable, but he did not travel with the team.

Thuney keeps plugging

If the trade rumors affected Patriots guard Joe Thuney, he’s not letting it show.

“I just try not to read into any of that stuff,” he said Saturday. “I just focus on what I can control and that’s just getting ready for the Jets.”

Thuney signed his one-year, $14.8 million franchise tag in March. Given his contract situation, trade talk swirled ahead of the NFL draft and throughout the offseason.

Leading up to last Tuesday’s trade deadline, Thuney and Gilmore seemed like the most likely candidates to be moved if the Patriots were to ship anybody out. The team ultimately kept both players.

Thuney said it wasn’t difficult to disconnect from the buzz.

“Just stay off your phone,” he said. “That’s the only way you find out. But I don’t know. There’s a big enough challenge ahead of us that there’s enough to worry about already with playing the next opponent, the Jets and this front. They’ve got a good front.”

Thuney is one of the most durable players on the roster, as he has yet to miss a start since the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2016. His streak was jeopardized when he suffered an ankle injury in Week 7, but he returned in Week 8 to play 100 percent of New England’s offensive snaps.

“You know it’s Week 9 in the NFL,” Thuney said. “Everybody has bumps or bruises. It’s a physical game. That’s just how it is. Everyone’s playing with something, I’m sure. It’s just part of the game, part of the business.”

Even though the 2-5 Patriots are off to the worst start in his five-year tenure, Thuney said his approach has stayed the same.

“The season, it’s a long season and it’s not like anything’s been decided yet or anything,” he said. “So we’re still fighting. We’re still working and sticking together. That’s all we know how to do.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.