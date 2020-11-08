Philadelphia Union earns top seed in MLS Eastern Conference

The Philadelphia Union wrapped up the Supporters' Shield and top seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs on the final day of the MLS regular season on Sunday. The Union got goals from Sergio Santos and Cory Burke to beat New England, 2-0 , and claim the Supporters' Shield for the first time in club history. Toronto ended up with the No. 2 seed in the East despite a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Both Eastern Conference expansion teams claimed playoff spots. Nashville had already clinched a berth, but it will have a home match in the play-in round after scoring twice in the final minutes to claim a 3-2 win over Orlando City. Fellow postseason expansion side Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati, 2-1, and claimed the final playoff spot in the East after Chicago lost, 4-3, to NYCFC. In the other play-in round match, No. 8 seed New England will host ninth-seeded Montreal. The Impact beat D.C. United, 3-2, to claim a postseason spot.

Alabama moves into first

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game Saturday night. Ohio State remained No. 3. Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4. Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5, the Aggies' best ranking since they finished fifth to end the 2012 season. Florida jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Georgia to snap a three-game losing streak against its SEC East rival. The Bulldogs fell eight spots to a season-low 13th. No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Miami, and No. 10 Indiana round out the top 10.

MISCELLANY

Medvedev takes Paris Masters

Once Daniil Medvedev found a way to counter Alexander Zverev’s huge serve, his metronome-like rhythm clicked in and he counterattacked clinically to win the Paris Masters for the first time. Medvedev’s 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory gave him his eighth career title and third at a Masters event. “I managed to stay really strong, be there all the time,” the third-seeded Russian said. “Putting pressure on him all the time, raising my level step by step, and finally he broke.” Medvedev’s style of play is unspectacular — and not “wild” as Zverev put it afterward. But what he does well is relentlessly chip away with flat, unerringly accurate strokes, punctuated by sudden accelerations of speed and whipped, fizzing forehands that always seem to land just in. Zverev, like many others before him, soon became exasperated and momentum quickly shifted. It was Medvedev’s first final and title of the year, while Zverev was playing in his third straight final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany … It was a vastly different finish for Primoz Roglic at the Spanish Vuelta compared to two months ago at the Tour de France. This time, Roglic was celebrating a Grand Tour victory instead of dwelling on a late collapse that cost him the victory. Roglic clinched his second consecutive Vuelta victory with an uneventful final ride into Madrid in Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage, solidifying his status as a top rider. “We were just enjoying,” he said. “It’s beautiful to finish the season like this. It was a special year.” The 31-year-old Slovenian from team Jumbo-Visma virtually sealed the victory in Stage 17 on Saturday after escaping another collapse in the last competitive stage, when his overall lead over Richard Carapaz was cut from 45 to 24 seconds. It was the second Grand Tour win for Roglic, who had been in contention at the Tour de France until the last competitive day. He won four stages at the Vuelta this year, including the first. Last year he had one stage victory. Roglic has become the first rider to win the Vuelta’s overall standings and the points classification two years in a row.

