Revolution lose regular-season finale, drop into play-in game in MLS playoffs

Sergio Santos and Corey Burke scored before a socially-distanced crowd of about 3,000 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. The Revolution threatened mostly in the second half, as sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena made several substitutions following a sluggish opening half.

The Revolution fell to 0-3-1 against Joe Biden’s favorite soccer team in 2020. The latest result left the Revolution (8-7-8, 32 points) in seventh place and facing a play-in game on Nov. 19 or 20. The Union (14-4-5, 47 points) completed their best season since Biden attended their inaugural game in 2010, capturing the Supporters Shield.

The Revolution fared well against most of their Eastern Conference foes in their 25th season of play. But they failed to match up with the Philadelphia Union, who took a 2-0 victory Sunday.

Santos finished into an open net off a rebound of an Alejandro Bedoya header off the crossbar in the 42d minute. After the Revolution failed to clear a corner kick, Bedoya’s unmarked attempt went over Matt Turner, diving right, and off the bar.

The Revolution started fast, Gustavo Bou getting an early shot, and Carles Gil breaking away and faking Jose Andres Martinez into an injury in the fourth minute. After play resumed, Gil broke into the penalty area, but the Revolution failed to capitalize.

The Union recovered, playing through Martinez in midfield. Kacper Przybylko one-timed wide off a Bedoya feed (22d), the Union threatened off a free kick as Andrew Farrell was cautioned (31st), Jamiro Monteiro was stopped in the goal area (33rd). The Revolution attacked, a Gil-Bou combination setting up a corner (25th), Bou getting loose in the penalty area and colliding with former Harvard goalkeeper Matt Freese off a free kick (26th), Bou leading a break off an Alexander Buttner pass, but failing to find Buksa (41st).

The Revolution regained momentum with the additions of Lee Nguyen and Kelyn Rowe in the second half. Also, Matt Polster entered at right back, the first time he has played that position for the Revolution, Brandon Bye switching to left back in place of Buttner.

Buksa (48th) and Bye (59th, 72d) sent open headers off target. Turner saved headers by Glesnes (55th) and Burke (67th). Then, Burke roofed a cross from Martinez in the goal area to ice the result in the 69th minute.

The Revolution concluded the season with a 6-4-3 away record and went 0-2-1 against the Union in MLS regular-season play, plus a loss in the MLS Is Back tournament.

