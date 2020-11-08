Countdown to Kickoff: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers meet Drew Brees and the Saints in Sunday night showdown

7:30 p.m.: Speaking of Antonio Brown, this piece from colleague Ben Volin is certainly worth a read , and it brings up something we write about last week prior to the Bucs-Giants game. Brady is taking an extraordinary interest in Antonio Brown -- I don’t know if there’s ever been a receiver Brady has been so invested in: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Troy Brown. None of them lived in Brady’s house for an extended stretch. I’m assuming some of it is due to Brady vouching for a guy who had been the third-rail of available pass catchers, and some of it is bending over backward to accommodate a world-class talent. But it’s remarkable to see Brady extend himself in such a fashion. We’ll see how much he plays tonight, and what sort of impact he might have.

7:15 p.m.: Welcome to Sunday night football! The Buccaneers say new wide receiver Antonio Brown will be a part of the mix this evening as Tampa Bay angles for its' fourth consecutive win, while Drew Brees and the Saints try and go for a regular-season sweep of their division rivals. Keep it here all night -- we’ll have all the latest updates as Brady and Brees look to try and one-up each other in the race for most all-time touchdown passes.

