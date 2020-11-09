Murder-mysteries that can solve your what-to-watch-next problem

Q. You’ve compared “The Undoing” to “Big Little Lies” a few times, and I think that’s off. “The Undoing,” which I am loving, reminds me more of “Defending Jacob,” a thriller mystery. While I have you, can you recommend other recent miniseries that are like it?

But I agree. They are quite different in tone and style, with “The Undoing” ultimately more of a pure genre piece whose primary goal is to keep you guessing. The characters are entertaining, as we begin to see who they really are behind their public fronts, but they aren’t particularly complex or multifaceted. “Big Little Lies” had a mystery at its center, too, but it was also interested in looking into the psychological and social elements of the characters' lives along the way to the big reveal.

Another miniseries that is (quite deservedly) popular right now, Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” is not really a murder-mystery, so I won’t mention it here. (See what I did there? Watch it! It’s the story of an orphaned girl who grows up to become a chess champ.) You might enjoy the first season of “Top of the Lake,” starring Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, which aired on Sundance and is now on Hulu. It’s haunting, with a powerful mystery about a missing girl driving it forward. Season two is a lot looser and less satisfying, but season one will draw you in and hold onto you.

Have you seen “Broadchurch,” which is on Netflix? It’s a series with more seasons, but the first season is nearly self-standing, and I highly recommend it. Olivia Colman (currently Queen Elizabeth on “The Crown”) stars with David Tennant, as they try to solve the murder of an 11-year-old boy. It’s riveting as it goes from suspect to suspect and all the way back around.

I’ve seen two good mysteries on Netflix based on novels by Harlan Coben. “Safe” stars Michael C. Hall from “Dexter” and “Six Feet Under” as a widowed father and pediatric surgeon whose daughter goes missing. “The Stranger” stars Richard Armitage as a married father of two who’s approached by a woman — the titular character — who has disturbing information about his wife and her deceptions, after which his entire life unwinds. Neither of these miniseries features much character development or subtlety, and logic does occasionally fall out the window. But if you’re looking for “Undoing”-like popcorn thrills, they’ll do the trick.

MATTHEW GILBERT