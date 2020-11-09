Revisiting the brash Joe Biden of ‘What It Takes’

Over the weekend — as Biden finally, decisively proved he has what it takes to win the presidency — I perused those chapters, switching back and forth between live TV coverage and Cramer’s book. It made for an illuminating convergence of present and past, underscoring how many of the seeds for Biden’s victory were sown during his failed first run for president — and how differently he was perceived back then.

That term recurs time and again in the Joe Biden chapters of “What It Takes,” Richard Ben Cramer’s monumental, deeply reported account of the 1988 presidential contest, when Biden first sought the nation’s highest office.

Biden was dismissed for much of the 2020 race as a lackluster candidate compared with his younger opponents, and the pandemic sharply limited his in-person appearances this year. But “What It Takes” abounds in reminders of what a brash, dynamic figure the 44-year-old Biden cut on the campaign trail, before he was felled in the fall of 1987 by a plagiarism controversy and withdrew before the primaries.

Biden’s ability to bring the sizzle before a live audience was a principal reason the political cognoscenti had seen him as a guy who would probably be president one day. Which brings us to the “connect.”

His goal in every speech was not just to get the crowd on his wavelength but to achieve a near-fusion of speaker and audience through sheer force of personality (“the Biden rush”), conviction, will, and mutual identification. Even Biden’s political gurus marveled at this mysterious alchemy, at “the talent, extravagant effort, the generosity of spirit that made every event with Biden a festival of inclusion,” in Cramer’s words, and at “the death-defying-Evel-Knievel-eighty-miles-an-hour-over-twenty-five-buses leap he would make to get the connect — if that’s what it took — before he had to land, dust himself off, bow to the crowd, and leave that room.”

Biden needed, always, to feel that connect; it “fed his own engine.” And the crowd? “They loved how Joey made them feel,” Cramer writes.

Cramer died in 2013. His affection for Biden, for the man’s decency and unstoppable Joe-ness, is palpable in “What It Takes.” On Saturday, Cramer’s daughter, Ruby Cramer, tweeted: “Thinking always but especially tonight about my dad, Richard Ben Cramer, who wrote more beautifully about Joe Biden, the candidate and the man, than anyone has or will. I really wish he had been able to see tonight.”

First published in 1992 and written in a style that decidedly reflects the influence of Tom Wolfe, “What It Takes” nonetheless pulses with a life of its own. Cramer captures plenty of behind-the-scenes drama while delivering in-depth portraits of Biden and five other candidates as human beings, not just candidates: Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, who became the Democratic nominee; George Bush, who beat Dukakis to become president; Bob Dole; Gary Hart; and Dick Gephardt.

Certain parallels between Biden Then and Biden Now jump out from the book’s pages. For instance, in a foretaste of Biden’s emphasis during the 2020 campaign on “restoring the soul of our nation,” his theme as he vied for the 1988 Democratic nomination was the urgent need to, in Cramer’s words, “bend the spirit of the country to renewal,” a message he delivered “a dozen different ways.”

But Biden also retained a feet-planted-on-the-ground pragmatism that made him push back hard when he thought his advisers (among them Bostonians John Marttila, Larry Rasky, Laurence Tribe, and Thomas Vallely) were drifting toward grandiosity. At one point he explodes at pollster-strategist Pat Cadell: “You think this is some kind of [expletive] crusade. It’s not. We’ve got to talk to regular Americans.”

In vignettes large and small, “What It Takes” sheds light on our president-elect’s personality, temperament, and doggedness:

As a high schooler battling a severe stutter, Biden reads about the way the Greek orator Demosthenes overcame a stutter by practicing speaking with pebbles in his mouth, and decides to try it. So Biden “would stand outside at the wall of his house … and with stones in his mouth, he’d try to read aloud, until he could read that page without a miss, and then he’d go to the next page, and the next … until it was the book in one hand and a flashlight in the other.”

Biden’s college girlfriend (later his first wife) Neilia Hunter tells a friend in wonderment: “You know what he said? He told me he’s going to be a Senator by the time he’s thirty. And then, he’s going to be president.” Having accomplished the first goal, Biden has now achieved the second.

Despite that single-minded focus, Biden suddenly has doubts on whether he should run just as he is about to announce his candidacy. That leads a tense scene between Biden and the political operatives who have put their lives on hold for him. Adviser Ted Kaufman urges everyone to calm down, likening Biden’s qualms to the way Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell used to vomit into a wastebasket before games. “Hey! Relax!” Kaufman exclaims. “Joe’s just pukin’ in the basket!”

In a fateful moment, William Schneider shows Biden a tape of a TV ad for British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock in which Kinnock talks about what his party meant to working people. Biden “grabbed that tape and took it home; he inhaled the thing,” Cramer writes. “It was like when Barbra Streisand came on the radio — Kinnock was singing Joe’s song!” Biden went on to quote from Kinnock’s speech in the months ahead, citing his source. But then he fails to do so during a debate at the Iowa State Fair, using Kinnock’s words unattributed, as if they were his own. It is the beginning of the end for Biden’s campaign.

Biden refuses to believe Dukakis when the latter calls to assure Biden he had played no role in leaking the tape of the state fair debate. Biden is particularly angry because the scandal has erupted just as the Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork are about to begin, chaired by Biden. Cramer quotes Biden as saying to Dukakis: “Don’t you [expletive] understand? This [expletive] is important!”

After her husband withdraws from the race, the hitherto politics-averse Jill Biden experiences an “emptiness: the death of a dream she didn’t know she’d had.” With their kids downstairs at night, the couple regularly talks in “their place” — the bathroom — about what the future might hold, with Biden pulling a vanity stool up next to where Jill is taking a bubble bath.

Biden prepares exhaustively for his Senate speech in opposition to Bork, delving into Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist Papers and the draft language of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. So when a Republican from Kentucky named Mitch McConnell “came at Biden, Joe hammered him with history.” Bork’s nomination is eventually defeated. Biden’s side wins.

Now, of course, McConnell is Senate majority leader. He looms as the single-largest obstacle to Biden’s presidential agenda. Will the past be prologue? I guess we’re about to find out.

