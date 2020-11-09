Biogen stock plunges after Alzheimer’s blow

Wall Street firms didn’t mince words over the weekend about the panel’s findings, which was that data from a single clinical trial with positive results was insufficient to show the treatment worked. Raymond James called it a “disaster,” while Baird wrote that the panelists had “skewered the company.” An approval of the treatment, called aducanumab, is now “virtually impossible,” it added.

The stock fell 31 percent, the biggest intraday drop in over 10 years. Biogen’s market value plunged by about $19 billion from last week’s rally.

(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. shares plunged on Monday and analysts braced for further declines after a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel harshly judged the efficacy of the company’s experimental Alzheimer’s disease therapy, dimming prospects it will be approved by the agency.

Advertisement

The panel’s conclusion triggered a whiplash for investors and analysts because it came just after a positive FDA report on aducanumab sparked a historic rally, with shares surging 44 percent to $355.63 on Nov. 4. The stock never got a chance to trade during Friday’s session because it was halted ahead of the advisory panel’s contradictory findings. Several analysts suggested that if the FDA were to approve the treatment now, the agency would suffer a devastating blow to its reputation.

Already three analysts have slashed their ratings, including a BofA about-face where a downgrade comes on the heels of a Wednesday upgrade. “We now struggle how to envision a way the agency can salvage anything positive based on unequivocally negative adcomm,” Geoff Meacham said.

Jefferies predicted that Biogen shares would fall to a range of $220 to $250; they closed Nov. 5 at $328.90. This was “the most opposite of a panel vs FDA positive briefing book we’ve ever seen,” Michael Yee wrote in his analysis. Approving aducanumab could damage the agency’s scientific integrity and “raise more public skepticism around [the] FDA when there’s already scrutiny over vaccines.”

Advertisement

The FDA’s review process will continue until there is a decision in March.

“We will continue to work with the FDA as it completes its review of our application,” Michel Vounatsos, chief executive officer at Biogen, said in a statement Friday.