McDonald’s sales up thanks to new menu items, celebrity collaborations

McDonald’s US sales roared back in the third quarter with new menu items and attention-grabbing celebrity collaborations. And the burger giant says more is coming. In a virtual meeting for investors Monday, McDonald’s said a much-anticipated chicken sandwich with pickles — an answer to competitors like Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A — will go on sale in the United States early next year. And the company is also developing its own plant-based burger, McPlant, which it will begin testing next year. With new choices like spicy chicken nuggets and a meal deal promotions with rapper Travis Scott, McDonald’s exceeded most projections for the third quarter. It wasn’t the same story outside of the United States, where sales between July and September failed to match last year’s levels, and McDonald’s warned that a resurgence of coronavirus cases in key markets like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom could force dining room closures and other restrictions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

United adding more flights during Thanksgiving week

United Airlines plans to add 1,400 flights and will prepare to use larger aircraft during Thanksgiving week, responding to late demand for travel. The week of Nov. 23 is expected to be United’s busiest for traffic since March, the airline said Monday. The Chicago-based carrier also plans to add about 200 extra flights on peak travel days in December. Half of its Thanksgiving customers are buying tickets less than 30 days before the holiday, up from about 40 percent last year, United said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FITNESS

Another chain files for bankruptcy

Gym chain YouFit Health Clubs filed for bankruptcy on Monday, joining a growing list of fitness peers forced to seek court protection from creditors amid the pandemic. The Chapter 11 filing in Delaware allows YouFit to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors, which could include seeking a buyer. YouFit’s petition listed liabilities totaling as much as $500 million and assets of no more than $100 million. Consumers were forced to stay away from communal gyms as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe this year, leaving chains like 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. and Gold’s Gym International Inc. without customers. Many states have now allowed gyms to reopen, but with restrictions on capacity. YouFit has some 85 locations in the United States, many of which are in Florida, according to its website. YouFit was founded in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2008 and remains headquartered in the state. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Britain to sell its first green bonds

Britain is planning to issue the UK’s first green bonds as part of efforts to boost the country’s status as a global financial center and a leader in carbon reduction after Brexit. The plan is part of the government’s efforts to burnish the UK’s green credentials as the country gears up to host a major set of United Nations climate change talks next year, according to a person familiar with the plan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OIL

OPEC+ may revise cuts before scheduled decrease in January

OPEC+ ministers talked openly about the possibility of tweaking their oil-cuts deal before January’s scheduled production increase. The comments were the latest in a series of signals that the group was reconsidering plans to ease supply curbs in January, but came before crude prices jumped as much as 11 percent in New York on news that Pfizer Inc. had developed a promising coronavirus vaccine. The OPEC+ alliance, led by the Saudis and Russia, had already indicated it might need to defer the production increase as the resurgent pandemic inflicted a fresh blow on demand and prices. The group is currently scheduled to restore about 2 million of the 7.7 million barrels kept offline, and will meet on Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 to make a decision. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM recalling cars and SUVs over transmission oil leak

General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 cars and SUVs in the United States and Canada because transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire. The recall covers certain versions of the 2018 through 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain. Also included are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019 through 2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia, and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SMARTPHONES

Apple puts Taiwanese iPhone assembler on probation over labor violations

Apple said Monday that it had placed a key assembler of its iPhones on probation after the Taiwanese company was found to have concealed violations of labor rules for students employed at its factories in China. For years, Apple has worked, and at times struggled, to uphold labor standards across its vast electronics supply chain in China. The company said it had made the decision because the Taiwanese company, Pegatron, had violated its code of conduct by allowing student laborers to work night shifts and overtime and do work unrelated to their fields of study, and had then falsified documents to cover it up. To meet grueling deadlines, factories in China sometimes recruit labor from local technical schools. Strict guidelines are supposed to limit how long and when such employees can work, but in practice, rules are often ignored and other abuses are common. In some cases, students have said they were forced to do monotonous assembly work rather than the more technical tasks they were studying. Pegatron, a major assembler of the iPhone that has factories across China, has been accused of a number of labor and environmental abuses over the years. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Company that owns The North Face and Timberland buys streetwear brand

The company that owns niche brands like The North Face and Vans is adding to that portfolio with Supreme, a slick streetwear fashion brand. VF Corp. had already been organizing collaborations between Supreme and its Vans, The North Face, and Timberland brands. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed Monday. With the Supreme acquisition, VF is strengthening its online and direct-to-consumer business. While Supreme operates slick stores in places like Manhattan’s Bowery and the Williamsburg neighborhood across the river in Brooklyn, online and direct-to-consumer sales are its strength. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Instagram gets some competition

Verishop Inc., the luxury online shopping site founded by former Snap Inc. executive Imran Khan, is taking aim at Instagram with new social features on the app. Starting Monday, users could upload photos and videos of themselves, tag products in their content, and follow accounts that inspire them. Verishop, launched in July 2019, houses nearly 1,000 brands, from independent labels to direct-to-consumer and online only names from around the world. Instagram has recently been trying to establish itself as a platform for shopping but has so far fallen short. — BLOOMBERG NEWS