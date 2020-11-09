NYC coming ‘dangerously close’ to a second wave, De Blasio says

New York City is coming “dangerously close” to a second wave of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city’s positive test rate is above 2% and increasing, and cases are rising as well. “We need to do everything in our power” to control the virus, the mayor said on Monday at a press briefing.

De Blasio urged residents to avoid large indoor gatherings, get tested, wear masks and adhere to state travel quarantine rules, but stopped short of calling for additional restrictions. He said this is “one last chance” to avoid such actions, which could include closing schools and shutting down parts of the economy.