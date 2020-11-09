Stocks, pounded by pandemic, rally on Pfizer’s vaccine test results

Shares pulled back from that record territory as the country’s tally of COVID-19 infections topped 10 million, heightening the concern that tougher restrictions on businesses and social gatherings will be needed until a vaccine is widely available. The Dow and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index ended the day with solid gains, up nearly 3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. The Nasdaq shed 1.5 percent, dragged lower by big tech stocks such as Apple that have led the market higher in past months.

Stock futures were already rising on relief that the presidential contest seemed settled when Pfizer issued a press release at 6:45 a.m. announcing early positive results from a late-stage trial of its vaccine candidate. Stocks surged at the opening, with the Dow Jones industrial average shooting up more than 1,600 points, or 5.7 percent.

US stocks flirted with new highs Monday as the most promising news yet on a coronavirus vaccine and Joe Biden’s election win sparked a rally led by companies that had been beaten up by the pandemic.

Stocks in Europe, where governments have imposed new lockdown measures, saw even bigger increases, with Spain’s main index up 8.6 percent and France’s benchmark adding 7.6 percent.

Big winners on the day were companies in sectors that have been upended by the pandemic, including those in travel, office landlords, energy suppliers, brick-and-mortar retailers, and banks. Cruise operator Carnival surged 39 percent, while American Airlines added 15 percent. SLG Realty soared 37 percent and Valero Energy rose 31 percent. Retailer Kohl’s jumped 20 percent, and Bank of America rose 14 percent.

Among the losers were some of the high-profile companies that have benefited as people spend more time at home. Clorox tumbled 23 percent, home-fitness favorite Peloton lost 20 percent, Netflix dropped 8.6 percent, and Home Depot fell 5 percent.

Monday’s advance extended gains from last week as investors grew more comfortable that the likeliest election outcome — Biden in the White House, Congress divided — would bolster the recovery without leading to higher taxes or heavy re-regulation of the financial and energy industries. Biden — who declared victory over the weekend, despite President Trump’s unfounded allegations of election fraud — has promised to prioritize getting COVID under control while delivering new stimulus for struggling families, businesses, and cash-strapped state and local governments.

“This is a rapidly emerging nirvana state for equities as they come off an earning season that exceeded expectations as revenues held up,” said Dec Mullarkey, managing director at SLC Management in Wellesley. Mullarkey said stocks were poised to move higher with the support of near-zero interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Massachusetts stocks tracked the same trends seen nationally. Boston Properties, whose vast holdings of office space include 200 Clarendon and the Prudential Center, rose 20 percent. Financial services giant State Street added 14 percent, while retailer TJX gained 13.5 percent. On the downside, e-commerce highflyer Wayfair dropped 17.5 percent while Thermo Fisher, the state’s most valuable company, fell 5.2 percent.

While certainty around the election emerged over the course of last week, the Pfizer news came out of the blue. The company said a large clinical trial showed its vaccine, developed with Germany’s BioNTech, was more than 90 percent effective. The company said it could produce enough of the vaccine by the end of the year to immunize up to 20 million people.

Pfizer rose 7.7 percent. Shares of Cambridge-based Moderna, which is working on a vaccine using an approach similar to Pfizer’s, rose 7.3 percent.

Data on the long-term safety of Pfizer’s vaccine haven’t been released, and it’s not clear how long it may provide protection from COVID. With the first doses of any vaccine expected to go to health care and other frontline workers, infectious disease experts warned that masks and social distancing are likely to remain part of daily life for many people well into next year.

“It is worth letting the dust settle after today’s big moves,” Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, said in a note to investors. “There are a lot of unanswered questions. One of those questions is how long it’ll take a vaccine to become available to the masses. We could still be months from the end of the pandemic, and U.S. COVID cases are surging.”

The brightening prospect of an improving economy made possible by a vaccine moved other financial markets Monday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 0.10 percentage point to 0.92 percent as the price fell; bond prices typically decline on concern that stronger growth will trigger inflation. The price of oil, which has been depressed by the falloff in travel, jumped 7.2 percent. Gold, a haven in turbulent times, lost 4.5 percent, and the dollar rose.

Kay Lazar of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press and Bloomberg was also used.





