‘I just thought she was a college student’: Boston College student spots JLaw after Biden victory

“We came up to a stop and there was a girl playing ‘We are the champions,’ dancing around with her friend,” LaBelle, a Florida native, said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I love her.’”

LaBelle spotted one woman in particular with an “amazing vibe.” She wore pink pajamas, Converse, and a face mask, while holding a Bluetooth speaker and flailing around in celebration.

Boston College student Regan LaBelle was headed to brunch with a friend near Boston Common Saturday afternoon, just minutes after major news organizations called the presidential race for Joe Biden. The city exploded with energy as thousands of people poured onto the streets to scream, jump, and dance.

Turns out — that girl was Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. And LaBelle had no idea.

“You couldn’t even tell it’s Jennifer Lawrence at all," LaBelle, 21, told the Globe. “I thought she was a college student. I wanted to give up my brunch and just follow her.”

On Saturday, LaBelle posted her video of Lawrence on her Instagram story — only to discover it was the famed Hollywood star through a Snapchat news widget the next day.

“I saw it on the daily news thing,” LaBelle said. “And I lost my mind.”

Lawrence posted a video of her own on her Twitter @JLawrence_RepUs later in the weekend. Regan’s mom, Nikki LaBelle, replied to Lawrence with a tweet of her daughter’s video.

Lawrence has used Twitter this past year to speak out about racial justice and encourage people to vote for Biden-Harris in the election. She is currently in Boston to star in Adam McKay’s Netflix original movie, “Don’t Look Up,” with other stunningly famous castmates like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet.

For LaBelle, at least, she hopes that means she’ll see more of JLaw on the streets.

“Her mood resonated with the energy of Boston that day,” LaBelle said. “She was all of us.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.