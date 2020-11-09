Cash-strapped MBTA details planned service cuts, to take effect next year

“This is obviously something we don’t want to do, but we have to do right now as a means of addressing a significant budget gap,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told reporters Monday morning ahead of an afternoon board meeting.

With ridership and fare revenue buckled by the virus and its economic disruptions, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has proposed a slate of service cuts to save $142 million between now and summer 2022.

The commuter rail would stop running at 9 p.m., ferry service would go on indefinite hiatus, a smattering of bus routes would be eliminated, and subway trains would run less frequently under a new MBTA plan to scale back service during the coronavirus pandemic.

MBTA officials say they took a data-driven approach in determining where to cut service next spring and summer, focusing on routes and times of day when ridership has been low. The goal is to maintain service on parts of the system that have remained in heavier use, such as bus routes in lower-income areas.

But the prospect of cutbacks has already generated sharp opposition from riders, advocates, elected officials, and other stakeholders across the region. At an event protesting the cuts Monday morning, Stacy Thompson, director of the Livable Streets Alliance advocacy group, said that passengers still using low-ridership routes are the workers who need public transit the most.

“They say, ‘We’ll cut the service no one is riding,'" Thompson said. "Well, the one or two people on that bus are going to homes to make sure your children are being cared for, or are going to the hospital to make sure you are being cared for.”

The plan, which will be open to public comment this month before a final vote is taken in December, includes several major changes:

• Bus and subway service would end at midnight each night, up to an hour earlier than usual.

• Subway frequency would decline about 20 percent, adding about a minute or two between arrivals, Poftak said.

• The most frequent bus lines would see frequencies reduced by an average of 5 percent, though that would vary from route by route. The busiest routes might see no cuts, but less popular routes could see greater reductions.

• A number of bus routes would be consolidated or shortened, and 25 would be eliminated, including some in suburbs like Dedham, Melrose, and Beverly.

• Trolleys on the Green Line’s E branch would end service at Brigham Circle rather than continuing to Heath Street.

• Commuter rail service would no longer operate on weekends, a proposal that was floated several years ago during a previous budget crisis that was quickly rescinded after public opposition.

• Six commuter rail stops with especially low ridership during the pandemic would be closed: Plymouth station, Plimptonville station in Walpole, Cedar Park station in Melrose, Prides Crossing in Beverly, Silver Hill and Hastings stations in Weston.

Overall, the MBTA would maintain about 85 percent of normal bus service, 70 percent of subway service, and 65 percent of commuter rail service. Even accounting for riders' social distancing needs, it’s a reasonable level of service given the sharp ridership declines, Poftak said.

“We will be operating 70 percent of pre-COVID service hours on a system that...is carrying anywhere between 20 percent and 37 percent of customers,” Poftak said of the subway.

Poftak said the service cuts would likely result in job losses, though their extent was not clear. The MBTA is not planning to raise fares.

Public transportation advocates are calling for the MBTA to delay the plan, noting that the federal or state government could provide funding to help offset the lost fare revenue. An amendment filed in the state House of Representatives' latest budget proposal, for example, would provide the MBTA with an additional $300 million or so compared to past years. And a newly elected president and Congress could open an opportunity for a new federal stimulus package that might include transit funding.

“As you all know, the political situation is quite dynamic and at the moment looks more promising than it did a month ago,” said Jarred Johnson, director of the local group Transit Matters.

The MBTA’s plan also underscores the pandemic’s effect in a region that, until March, was clamoring for more public transit — a push that could resume if and when transit ridership and auto traffic return to normal.

Cutting service next spring could slow an economic recovery if a vaccine were to become widely available next year, said Eric Bourassa, transportation director for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, a regional agency.

“If you do make these cuts, it will be harder to bring that service back quickly,” he said. “There would be an increase in demand for public transit if the coronavirus isn’t such a threat, and I think the fear is that the T isn’t nimble enough to bring it back quickly.”

On Monday, officials said they could restore service as demand grows and funding becomes available. But even a quick infusion of federal funds would not necessarily stave off the cuts, because it may be more prudent to wait for demand for transit service to return, they said.

“The question is, if you got the federal package this spring but were still seeing 25 or 30 percent of the pre-COVID ridership, whether it would make sense to immediately add service or whether it would make sense to hold onto those federal dollars until we need it for more ridership,” said Stephanie Pollack, the state’s transportation secretary.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.