Franklin Park Zoo displays baby hippo, gorilla for the first time on Monday

Both babies were firsts in different ways for the zoo.

The October-born baby pygmy hippopotamus and baby gorilla, both males, will be on display with their mothers starting Monday in the Tropical Forest area of Franklin Park Zoo, according to the zoo.

Two tiny ones will make their public debut at the Franklin Park Zoo starting Monday.

The baby pygmy hippo, born to mother Cleo on Oct. 5, was the first of his kind born at the zoo, the Globe reported. He will now be on display daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the zoo said.

“The calf was immediately so bright, strong and aware, and was holding his head up right away. The calf was introduced to Cleo soon after birth and was nursing within a few hours,” said Eric Baitchman, vice president of animal health and conservation at Zoo New England, said in a statement when the baby hippo was born.

The baby western lowland gorilla, born to mother Kiki on Oct. 14 via cesarean, was the first male gorilla ever born at the zoo. He will now be on daily display from 9 a.m. until 3:45 p.m., the zoo said.

The baby western lowland gorilla, born to mother Kiki on Oct. 14. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“This was truly a team effort, and we are relieved and happy that the surgery went smoothly and that mom and baby are both safe and healthy,” Baitchman said in a statement when the baby gorilla was born.

