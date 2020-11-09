Gloucester’s Sawyer library reopens for some services

Gloucester’s Sawyer Free LIbrary recently reopened its doors to the public for select on-site services.

The city’s municipal library, which had been providing only virtual programs and services and curbside pickup of materials since closing in mid-March because of the pandemic, is now open six days a week.

Preventative measures are in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19, including requirements that all staff and visitors wear masks and practice social distancing. Additionally, tables and seating have been removed to provide more space for social distancing, directional pathways, and signage installed to manage foot traffic, and glass barriers erected at service stations.