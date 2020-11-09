Lexington buys 2 electric vehicles for DPW

Lexington recently took a new step to aid the fight against climate change, purchasing its first two all-electric vehicles.

The 2020 Nissan LEAFs were put in service in October, replacing two Department of Public Facilities vehicles that were due for replacement. Lexington purchased the cars and a charging station with the help of the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program, which helps public entities acquire electric vehicles and install charging stations for their fleets.

Town officials, noting that transportation contributes 22 percent of a community’s greenhouse gas emissions, said the purchase of the two cars marks the start of a town program to purchase all-electric vehicles for its municipal fleet.