Loaded gun recovered in Dorchester backyard, BB gun recovered in water off South Boston following tips from public

Two callers reported discarded weapons Sunday in Boston, leading police to find a loaded gun in a backyard and a BB gun in the Reserved Channel.
Officers responded at about 3:22 p.m. Sunday to the area of Lyford Street in Dorchester for the report of a found firearm in someone’s backyard, Boston police said in a statement Monday. The gun, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition, was removed by police.
In another incident earlier that day, officers responded at about noon to a radio call for a possible firearm submerged in the water in the area of 775 Summer St. in South Boston, police said.
Advertisement
“Upon arrival, officers spoke with concerned callers who stated while standing on the fishing pier they noticed what appeared to be a firearm in a section of deep clear water,” police said.
Police said they were able to retrieve the weapon, a Marlin Cowboy BB gun, from the bottom of the Reserved Channel.
“The BPD thanks these callers for saying something when they saw something,” the statement read.
Anyone who wishes to report any incident anonymously is encouraged to contact Boston police’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.