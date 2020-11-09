Loaded gun recovered in Dorchester backyard, BB gun recovered in water off South Boston following tips from public

Two callers reported discarded weapons Sunday in Boston, leading police to find a loaded gun in a backyard and a BB gun in the Reserved Channel.

Officers responded at about 3:22 p.m. Sunday to the area of Lyford Street in Dorchester for the report of a found firearm in someone’s backyard, Boston police said in a statement Monday. The gun, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition, was removed by police.

In another incident earlier that day, officers responded at about noon to a radio call for a possible firearm submerged in the water in the area of 775 Summer St. in South Boston, police said.