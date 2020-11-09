Maine urges caution at schools as COVID-19 spreads in state

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine officials recommended caution at more schools in the state on Friday because of the rise in coronavirus cases.
The state uses a color-coded system to categorize the level of precaution schools should use. The administration of Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, said it’s adding schools in Knox County and Franklin County to the “yellow” category, which is an intermediate level.
Those counties join Somerset and Washington counties in the yellow category. All other counties in the state are in the “green” category, which is the lowest level, though officials said they're closely monitoring schools in Waldo and Kennebec counties.
Advertisement
The state recommends that schools located in counties in the yellow category consider hybrid instruction models to reduce the number of people in schools and classrooms. The change in category for some schools came as cases surged around the state.
“This is all the more reason that I really am urging folks to do the right thing, do the common sense thing, and wear a face covering,” Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said.
The Mills administration said some community sports competition among teams from the same geographic area can begin on Jan. 11.