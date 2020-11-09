Mayor Walsh nearly tripled fundraising haul in October; had more than $5.7 million on hand

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who has yet to publicly announce whether he intends to seek a third term, nearly tripled his fundraising haul in October compared to the previous month, according to state records.
The Walsh campaign received more than $317,000 last month, a jump from the $106,000 raised in September, according to filings with the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance. The records also show that Walsh spent more than $34,000 on consulting last month and $35,000 on polling, in what could be interpreted as a ramp-up to a re-election bid.
In recent months, Walsh has deflected questions about his plans regarding next year’s mayoral contest, often saying that he is focused on the immediate tasks at hand, including mitigating the pandemic and helping Joe Biden secure the White House.
If Walsh, a 53-year-old Dorchester native, were to run for a third term, he would do so with a much larger campaign war chest than the two candidates who have already declared, city councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell.
At the end of October, Walsh’s campaign had a whopping $5.7 million cash on hand. Wu’s coffers had $475,000 in cash, while Campbell’s had $441,000.
According to state records, Campbell, whose city council district is largely comprised of Dorchester and Mattapan, raised more than $93,000 in funds for her campaign during the month of October, after receiving about $94,000 the previous month.
The campaign for Wu, an at-large councilor who lives in Roslindale, received about $90,000 last month after raising more than $138,000 in September.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.