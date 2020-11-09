Meet the winners of the Rhode Map election contest

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think yesterday’s earthquake was just a reminder to get out of bed and watch “Meet the Press.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 36,380 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 660 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.8 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 18.5 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,224. There were 187 people in the hospital.

Advertisement

The Rhode Map election contest was a lot closer than the election itself.

With 1,117 readers submitting nearly 1,400 entries (Rhode Islanders love voting twice), there were two almost perfect scoresheets. In fact, first and second place got the same two questions wrong: Cranston mayor and Warwick mayor.

The winner was settled by tiebreaker, which was guessing the total number of votes in the presidential race in Rhode Island. We saw record turnout this year, with more than 508,000 votes cast, according to the state Board of Elections.

Remember, the top three finishers are getting gift cards of $100, $50, and $25 to Frog and Toad, and everyone in the top 10 is getting a Rhode Map tote bag. Without further ado, here are the winners:

Travis Escobar – 60/62*

Craig O’Connor – 60/62

Nick Autiello – 59/62*

Nisa Villareal – 59/62

Guy Dufault – 59/62

Jameson Plume – 59/62

Elizabeth Petow Mayo – 59/62

Luis Vargas Rivera – 59/62

Anthony Cherry – 59/62

Gina Catalano – 58/62*

*Decided by tiebreaker

Other fun facts about the contest:

The average score was 41.96.

Only 23 percent of entries – and two top 10 finishers – correctly picked independent Frank Picozzi to unseat Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon .

If you thought you were picking an upset by taking Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung over House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello in House District 15, you were actually in the majority. Turns out 64 percent of entries had Fenton-Fung as the winner.

The race almost everyone (96.8 percent) picked correctly was US Senator Jack Reed over Republican challenger Allen R. Waters .

Friend of Rhode Map Gina Catalano was the only one in the top 10 to pick President Trump to win the Electoral College. She should have also hit a 59, but in her haste to submit an entry, she skipped House District 37, where most entries correctly picked Democratic Representative Samuel Azzinaro to win reelection.

Thank you to everyone who participated in both the primary and general election contests. We’ll try to find something to keep you entertained in this upcoming non-election year.

Advertisement

If you liked the contest and enjoy reading Rhode Map every week day, please consider a digital subscription to the Globe. That’s how we pay for the tote bags, gift cards, and me!

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest: Rhode Island will have a new House speaker in January, but is the office too powerful? Some State House insiders say yes, but at least one former speaker disagrees. Read more.

⚓ Where were you when the networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden? I was in line at Dunkin'. Here’s how Rhode Islanders reacted to Biden’s victory. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Lindsay Kuhn, founder of Inventing Heron, a Rhode Island startup that helps young people learn about careers. E-mail Ed Fitzpatrick if you have someone he should talk to for his weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Progressives scored major wins in the General Assembly races this year, but it wasn’t enough to secure the top leadership posts in the House or the Senate. Still, Ed reports that Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey have signaled a move to the left with their agenda for 2021. Read more.

⚓ The Brown University senior whose tribute to Alex Trebek during the final round of “Jeopardy!” went viral last year is among those mourning Trebak’s death. Read more

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: President-elect Biden has named the leaders of his coronavirus task force. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Economy: The Globe’s Larry Edelman suggests that the lessons Biden learned as the Obama administration rebuilt from the housing crash will no doubt guide him as he tries to steer the economy through the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Ideas: My colleague David Scharfenberg writes that the president was an intoxicating distraction for a core constituency: white, blue-collar workers. But they need more than tweets and tirades. Read more.

⚓ Business: These are the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Police Officers Commission on Standards and Training is scheduled to meet virtually at 10 a.m. to consider a revised use of force policy.

⚓ The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at noon to discuss several new grant programs.

⚓ At 1 p.m., the Globe is hosting a virtual event that will analyze the disinformation campaigns against Black and Latino voters in the 2020 election.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.