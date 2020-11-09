Milton, Whitman vote to adopt Community Preservation Act

Both Milton and Whitman voted to adopt the state Community Preservation Act in the November election, adding a 1 percent surcharge on local property tax bills to raise money for historic preservation, recreation, affordable housing, and open space in their communities.

In Milton, 10,029 voters approved the CPA, with 6,214 voting against it, according to unofficial results from the town clerk’s office. This was the second time Milton voted on the measure, which was rejected in 2012.

Whitman approved adopting the CPA by a vote of 4,591 to 3,517, according to unofficial results. The town clerk’s office said it was the first time Whitman had voted on adopting the law, which also provides state money for eligible projects.