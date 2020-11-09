Officers shoot, kill man wanted in Mashpee teen’s disappearance

Zaragoza, 37, died Thursday in a shootout with federal agents in a McDonald’s parking lot in Crestview, Fla., as US Marshals tried to take him into custody, authorities said.

Authorities are still searching for 18-year-old Jalajhia Finklea, who was last seen getting into Luis Zaragoza’s car in New Bedford on Oct. 20.

Law enforcement officers in Florida shot and killed a man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Mashpee teenager on Thursday, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

The incident happened just as detectives with the New Bedford Police Department were traveling to Florida Thursday morning with an arrest warrant for Zaragoza on charges of kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities said Zaragoza, who is from Florida and also known by the alias Luis Barbosa, picked up Finklea in a vehicle he had rented from Logan Airport. The last call made on Finklea’s cell phone was to Zaragoza just before he arrived, authorities said.

On the day that Finklea was last seen, Zaragoza turned his phone off after she got in the car, and her phone was later found on Route 140, about five miles from where she first got into the car, the district attorney’s office said.

As authorities investigated in the days following Finklea’s disappearance, they learned that Zaragoza had left the state and was traveling south along the eastern seaboard to Florida. He then drove to Texas before returning to Florida, the district attorney’s office said.

Police gathered surveillance footage that showed Zaragoza making stops along the route over the course of two weeks, but none of the video shows Finklea, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities contacted the U.S. Marshals Service to help in the search. Federal agents found Zaragoza in Florida last Wednesday night and began tracking him, the district attorney’s office said.

The next day, with New Bedford detectives en route, the U.S. Marshalls and one sheriff’s deputy from Okaloosa County confronted Zaragoza in the McDonald’s parking lot about 8:30 a.m. in Crestview, according to authorities in Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Zaragoza was armed and fired “at least one shot” from within his car.

“Officers fired shots and the fugitive, wanted on out of state charges for kidnapping, was deceased at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The search for Finklea continues, and anyone with information about this case or who may know where she is can call the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6360.

“New Bedford Police and State Police detectives assigned to this office have been working tirelessly to locate Ms. Finklea and will continue to do so," the district attorney’s office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.