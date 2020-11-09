Plymouth remembers COVID-19 victims with empty chairs

“We remember those missing from our tables this Thanksgiving 2020,” reads a sign next to the black chairs.

Eighty-two empty chairs surround the flagpole on the lawn in front of Plymouth Town Hall, a memorial to the 82 people in town who have died of COVID-19.

The chairs are arranged in rows and roped off by a chain, and will remain on the Town Hall Green through Thanksgiving, according to Select Board assistant Chris Badot.

The memorial was the idea of the town Board of Health and Select Board, who wanted the human toll of the pandemic to be visible, Badot said. Similar memorials have been installed in Washington D.C., and other places around the country.

