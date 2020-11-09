Police continue to investigate sexual assault in Public Garden

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made and police were canvassing the area and trying to get more photos and video, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

A photo of the suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in the Boston Public Garden early Sunday morning.

Boston police previously released an image of an unknown man wanted in connection with the sexual assault, which happened about 2:03 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect encountered the victim by Bromfield Street and “forcefully brought her through” the Boston Common and then into the Public Garden where he sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Department detectives at 617-343-4400.

Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden, said she works with police on park safety issues and has been in touch with a detective and Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn regarding the incident.

“The police are going to beef up patrols in the Common and Garden, especially in the evening," Vizza said in a statement e-mailed to the Globe. "We do urge caution to residents and visitors and to take care when visiting park spaces particularly after dark and now during this period of less public activity.”

This isn’t the first time a woman has been sexually assaulted in the Public Garden. On Sept. 28, a victim told police that she was walking inside the park when she was approached by a man who placed his hand over her mouth and made sexually explicit threats and tried to remove a piece of her clothing. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and flee to safety. The next day police arrested Luan Maxwell, 30, of Boston, on a charge of assault with intent to rape.

Casey Corcoran, the youth sexual violence prevention education director, at the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, said 19.5 percent of sexual assaults are committed by strangers. He said the focus should not be on what the victim was doing; it doesn’t matter what she was wearing, what time she was walking around or if she was alone or not.

Advertisement

“It’s every person’s right to live free of sexual violence,” he said. “The focus needs to be on the perpetrator, not the survivor. They’re the ones that did something wrong. It’s never the survivor’s fault. What was the perpetrator doing this before this attack? Sexual assault doesn’t just happen, it’s a choice that that person makes and the responsibility lies with them."

“We don’t want people to have to sacrifice freedom,” he said. “What we need to do is help survivors with helping them heal and build a culture that doesn’t accept sexual violence.”

Corcoran said the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center offers free and confidential services to survivors, and noted that sexual violence all too often goes unreported.

“Sexual violence is such an underreported crime,” he said. “We know sexual violence is widespread and it happens in all sorts of places. We send our thoughts to the survivors and we hope they get the help they need so they can begin to heal.”













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.