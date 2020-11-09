Six men facing charges following interstate gun trafficking operation bust

Investigators said they also found evidence of heroin and cocaine trafficking.

The suspects, from Florida and Massachusetts, were indicted last week by a grand jury as a result of the investigation, which allegedly showed they were “conspiring to transport firearms into Massachusetts from out of state, specifically from Florida and Michigan,” Healey’s office said in a statement Monday.

Six men were indicted on firearm and drug charges in connection with a major interstate gun trafficking operation, according to state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

Healey’s office said Donald Ashcraft, 38, of North Port, Fla., and Craig Baier, 39, of Bradenton, Fla., transported a number of guns across state lines.

Prosecutors said those two men conspired with James Benassi, 33, of New Bedford; Mathew Capozzi, 37, of West Wareham; and Nicholas Ieronimo, 33, also of West Wareham, for trafficking the guns across state lines.

Ashcraft, Baier, and Benassi each allegedly trafficked a gun, according to Healey’s office.

On July 28, both Ashcraft and Baier were arrested with seven guns, ammunition, and large capacity magazines in their possession, prosecutors said.

Further investigation led to the coordinated execution of search warrants at five locations on Aug. 20, including where Benassi and Justin Pena, 33, of New Bedford, live. There, investigators found two guns, a large capacity magazine, ammunition, and about 170 grams of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Another location Benassi was associated with was searched on Sept. 9, leading investigators to find two more guns, ammunition, a large capacity magazine, and about 118 grams of heroin/fentanyl, Healey’s office said.

Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County State Police detectives, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

The men will be arraigned in Bristol and Plymouth superior courts at a later date, Healey’s office said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.