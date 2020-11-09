Somerville offers new relief for small businesses

Somerville is taking new steps to support its small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city recently announced it is offering a new $750,000 round of relief in the form of forgivable loans, which do not require repayment if conditions are met.

The grants, acquired through Somerville’s federal Community Development Block Grant funds, will be provided in two categories. Businesses with brick-and-mortar locations or at least one full-time employee can apply for grants of up to $7,500. Restaurants holding outdoor dining permits can apply for grants up to $1,000 to help them procure heaters and other equipment needed to continue serving through the winter.