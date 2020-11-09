Three men shot in Brighton expected to survive

Three men were found shot in Brighton early Monday morning, police said.

At 12:32 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at 13 Fidelis Way and found the three victims by 1211 Jette Court, according to Officer Shandra Pinto, a Boston Police Department spokeswoman.

The three men were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.