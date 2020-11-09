Three residents displaced following Roxbury rooftop fire Sunday

No one was injured in the incident, the Boston Fire Department tweeted early Monday morning.

Three residents were displaced Sunday night when a rooftop fire destroyed several units in a 5-story Roxbury building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a rooftop fire on Shetland Street in Roxbury late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded at about 11 p.m. Sunday for the rooftop fire at 13 Shetland St. in Roxbury, the department said.

Three units were damaged during the fire in the 5-story multi-unit building, with an estimated $300,000 in damage, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

