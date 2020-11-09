Two suspects caught after chase, car crash in Boston

A car wanted by Boston police and chased by State Police crashed on Beverly Street in Boston Monday morning, officials said.
Two suspects ran from the car but were later captured on foot, according to State Police.
State Police tweeted at about 11:40 a.m. Monday that the car, which was pursued by troopers earlier Monday, “was just involved” in the crash on Beverly Street, near where the State Police Marine Unit base is located.
Suspect vehicle, believed wanted by @bostonpolice, was pursued by MSP earlier today & was just involved in a crash on Beverly St., Boston, which is where MSP Marine Unit base is located. 2 suspects bailed out of vehicle but were captured on foot. Developing.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2020
Boston police referred inquiries to State Police.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.