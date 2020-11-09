Vermont education head says state’s schools are safe

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont state officials are stressing the importance of keeping schools open amid the coronavirus pandemic as they urge Vermonters to limit gatherings, avoid holiday travel, and continue to follow the Health Department guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vermont schools are operating safely during the pandemic, said Education Secretary Dan French during the governor’s coronavirus briefing on Friday.

As of Nov. 1, the state had 11 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days in schools and a total of 39 cases since schools opened in September, he said. The availability of staff is affecting the operation of some schools, causing them to switch back and forth between in-person instruction and remote learning, he said.