With apologies to Dan Shaughnessy, some thoughts at the end of a ridiculously long campaign

And speaking of the Biden Crime Family, I’m working on a TV treatment called “The Tenors.” It follows the exploits of a “family” who operate a small-time political machine out of a bakery in Wilmington, Del. In every episode, a member of the crew whacks somebody by boring them to death with unrelenting normalcy. I figure I can get it on Netflix. They’ll stream anything.

Speaking of beer, who wouldn’t want to have one with that BBQ Beer Freedom guy who interrupted a press conference in Nevada, screaming that the “Biden Crime Family” stole the election. He looks like he knows how to party.

Dan Shaughnessy owes me a beer from Atlantic City, circa 2014, so I feel no compunction in ripping off his notes column format.

With all the understandable attention Kamala Harris is receiving for being the nation’s first female vice president, it should be noted she made history because another woman made history. Jen O’Malley Dillon, the pride of Franklin and a Tufts grad who got her start in politics by answering phones for Massachusetts attorney general Scott Harshbarger, is the first woman to manage a winning Democratic presidential campaign.

Also lost in the shuffle is that when the new Massachusetts Legislature convenes in January, the 62 women sworn in will mark the highest number ever.

What’s the over-under on how long it will take for the QAnon wackos to claim that Pfizer held back the encouraging news about its COVID-19 vaccine until after the fake news media proclaimed Joe Biden the winner?

Quiz: Name the recently vanquished gubernatorial candidate in New England who grew up in Brookline and counts among his ancestors a former mayor of Boston. (Answer below.)

Had to love the location Rudy Giuliani picked to hold a press conference to claim the election was rigged. Rudy booked the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. Not the hotel, but a landscaping business, which is situated between a crematorium and a place that sells sex toys. If Rudy gets indicted, it may be one of the few times the insanity defense works.

Trump’s baseless claim about stolen votes was not even the most audacious thing to emanate from the White House. After people wearing masks, but not socially distancing, took to the streets for impromptu celebrations when the election was called for Biden on Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called them “superspreader events” and demanded Biden denounce them. This from the woman who works for and defended a guy who exposed tens of thousands of his maskless, guileless supporters to COVID-19 at rallies that really were superspreader events, the same woman who contracted the virus by refusing to wear a mask. Absolutely shameless.

I see that the notorious Republican whom Democrats used to hate, George W. Bush, congratulated the president-elect and called the election “fundamentally fair.” Must be angling for a show on MSNBC.

Joe Biden may look no further than Harvard for a secretary of state. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Samantha Power would be great. So would Nick Burns.

Quiz answer: According to UVM professor Garrison Nelson, David Zuckerman, who lost the governor’s race in Vermont last week, is a distant relative of Edwin Upton Curtis, who after serving a term as the mayor of Boston became more widely known as the Boston police commissioner whose refusal to recognize the patrolman’s union precipitated the 1919 Boston Police Strike.

And finally, consider this: a record $14 billion was spent on this election. That’s twice as much as 2016. It’s obscene. Every other functioning democracy can hold their elections in a matter of weeks or months. We take years, complete with useless polling that is inaccurate because many pollsters can’t get a truly representative sampling and a good number of those they do talk to lie to them. What could we do with $14 billion? House a huge chunk of the homeless? Put money into research that could help cure cancer, ALS, and Alzheimer’s? We’ll never know because it will never happen.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.