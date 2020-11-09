Woman injured after car crashes into Concord liquor store

A woman in her 70s was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after her car crashed into a liquor store in Concord Monday afternoon.

The woman was driving the vehicle, a blue Toyota Prius, and Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said the crash was caused by her accidentally stepping on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The store, West Concord Wine and Spirits at 1216 Main St. in Concord, suffered major damage.